Sports roundup: Aug. 31

Pierz opened its football season with a bang, exploding for a 69-0 win over Milaca in Pierz last night. Senior Alex Funk scored three times, and fellow seniors Preston Rocheleau and Ben Herold connected for a 57-yard aerial score to help propel the Pioneers to the win.

The Pioneers will host Holdingford in a rivalry match-up next Friday, Sept. 8.

Several volleyball teams were in action, including the season opener for Upsala. The Cardinals fell 3-2 to Pillager, dropping the final set 15-12. Swanville was on the winning side of a five-set affair, topping Bertha-Hewitt, 3-2. Little Falls won a road match-up against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 3-1. Lastly, Holdingford was bested 3-0 by Annandale.

Volleyball action will continue, Tuesday, with the Flyers hosting Pequot Lakes, Swanville hosting Royalton, Upsala hosting Browerville-Eagle Valley and Holdingford hosting Albany.

In soccer action, the Little Falls girls traveled to Melrose and blew out the Dutchmen, 10-1. The Flyers boys soccer team was shutout 3-0 by Detroit Lakes in a road game.

The Flyer boys will host St. John’s Prep, Tuesday, while the girls travel to play at St. John’s Prep that same day.

See full coverage of these events and more in the Sept. 10 edition of the Record or online here at mcrecord.com.