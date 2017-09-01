Why we need more trails

By BOB REINITZ

Guest Columnist

I “need” to respond to one primary aspect of a trails letters in the Aug. 27 issue of the Record. A state trail, meaning it is designed, built and maintained by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), cannot condemn privately owned land. It is against Minnesota state law. That same law further restricts the DNR to not paying more than fair market value for land. Translated, that means that accessing privately owned land for the sole purpose of building a trail relies completely on the good graces of the landowners. If they say no, the answer is “no” – period. The DNR has no choice but to look for an alternate corridor for the trail.

As to the question of do we need more trails from a transportation perspective, maybe the answer is no. That said, The Camp Ripley/Veterans State Trail (CRVST) would link some very popular and heavily used trails to our North and to our South. That fact alone would ensure some very heavy ridership for both motorized and non-motorized users. The DNR has stated that the CRVST is one of “the most important missing links” in all of Minnesota.

I would instead suggest that we analyze this trail from an economic impact versus transportation. I can cite many examples of how a trail system completely transformed a local economy for the better bringing in many new businesses including new manufacturing jobs. Everyone gets very excited when a new employer takes root in Little Falls for obvious reasons. My point is that a completed trail system will have the same long-term effect. And it would make our downtown thrive again.

Bob Reinitz of Little Falls is the chair of the CRVST committee.