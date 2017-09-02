A century-old log finds it way home to Linden Hill

“The log made its way home,” said Dennis Dolan, chairman of the Linden Hill Grounds Committee in Little Falls.

About a month ago, Jeff Rustad of Little Falls found a 12- to 14-foot log in the Mississippi River just south of the Highway 10 bridge in Little Falls. It had the distinct imprint of the bullseye logo that the Pine Tree Lumber Company in Little Falls used 100 years ago. Angus Rustad, left, and his dad, Jeff delivered a 100-year old log to Linden Hill, Tuesday, that they had found in the Mississippi River. Because of the bullseye markings on the log that was found it was determined it belonged to the Pine Tree Lumber Company in Little Falls, which closed in 1920.

“I recognized the markings from when I attended the Lumberjack Days at Linden Hill as a chaperone earlier this year,” Jeff said.

Linden Hill hosts annual Lumberjack Day for all third graders in the Little Falls School District.

“The students come out and visit and get to learn the history of Linden Hill and the impact the lumber industry had on our community,” Ratzloff said.

The Pine Tree Lumber Company was operated by Charles A. Weyerhaeuser and Richard “Drew” Musser from 1890 to 1920.

“When the lumber business was at its peak, there were at least 200 different logos (on logs) floating down the river,” said Marilyn Brown, co-chair of the Linden Hill Lumberjack Days.

Co-chair of Lumberjack Days, Nancy Ratzloff, said the logos on the logs identified the company the log belonged to.

“That way when they came floating, they knew to only pull in the ones with the bullseye logo for the lumber company here in

Little Falls,” Ratzloff said. The Pine River Lumber Company in Little Falls had a specific bullseye logo that informed workers what company it belonged to.

As a way to show for their work, lumberjacks carved their initials into the logs. It was how they got paid, Ratzloff said.

The log that the Rustads found bears the initials L.V. What name the initials stand for remains unknown.

Ratzloff said there are still hundreds of logs that remain in the river. With so many logs traveling down the river during the lumber boom business days, many logs were pushed into the mud at the bottom of the river and later covered with dirt.

“You’ll see them float around and pop up. It’s not very uncommon,” Jeff said.

But what makes this particular log somewhat unique is that it has both the initials and the bullseye markings. Many times one side has been broken off or the markings are not as clear.

The logs are also heavy, which makes it difficult to move them. When the Rustads found the log while they were out fishing, Jeff’s wife, Sarah, called Ratzloff to see if Linden Hill was interested in it.

“We’re so excited for it. It’s hard to imagine that this log is at least 100 years old,” Ratzloff said.

The Rustads tied the log to their pontoon and dragged it ashore. There, they loaded it onto their boat trailer. Lumberjacks carved their initials in each log to show for their work, as they were paid per log.

Ratzloff said the lumber industry also had a significant impact from an ecological standpoint when it comes to the Mississippi River.

“Many of the islands were formed because of logs being pushed down into the mud. Before you knew it, you had trees growing and the islands were formed,” Ratzloff said.

For the Rustads, delivering the log was not only a day of seeing happy faces among Linden Hills volunteers. It was also a day of history being preserved.