Agendas – MORRISON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

TENTATIVE AGENDA

SEPTEMBER 5, 2017

9:00 A.M.

COUNTY BOARD ROOM

GOVERNMENT CENTER, LITTLE FALLS, MN.

1. CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. APPROVAL OF COUNTY BOARD MINUTES

4. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

5. SHERIFFS REPORT

6. SOCIAL SERVICE REPORT

7. PUBLIC HEALTH REPORT

8. LAND SERVICES REPORT

9. AUDITORS REPORT

10. COUNTY BOARD WARRANTS

11. PUBLIC WORKS REPORT

12. ADMINISTRATORS REPORT

13. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

14. ADJOURNMENT

IF YOU NEED ANY TYPE OF ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING PLEASE CALL 320-632-0295 AT LEAST 48 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING.

PUBLISH: September 3, 2017 (729883)