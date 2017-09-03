Betty A. Boser, 72-year-old resident of Pierz, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at the Pierz Villa in Pierz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, with Father David Maciej officiating. Burial will take place in the St. John Nepomuk Parish Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. on Saturday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz.

Betty was born Aug. 1, 1945, in Little Falls, to Rita (Dehler) and Walter Stumpf. She grew up and attended school in the Lastrup area. Betty graduated from Pierz Memorial High School in 1963. After graduation, Betty moved to St. Cloud and worked in the business office at St. Cloud Hospital. She was united in marriage to John Boser on Sept. 5, 1966. After marriage, they moved to Fridley and together they raised three children: DeAnna, Denise and Beth. Betty was a stay-at-home mother for many years. She kept very busy with her sewing, gardening, and canning. She was very involved in the girls' activities, especially their athletics. When she felt there were not enough opportunities for girls' sports, she helped organize a girls' basketball program in the Fridley Youth Sports Association. She coached softball and helped organize many basketball and softball leagues. In the early 1980s she took a job at M.F. Bank and Company, where she was highly respected and excelled as an administrative assistant and personal assistant to the executives of the company. Betty herself was an athlete, and participated in golf, volleyball, and a Monday night couples softball league, where she formed lasting friendships bonding over postgame beers and popcorn. The sport that she found most success in was bowling, where for years she maintained a very high average and racked up some impressive games and series. Betty loved watching her daughters' sporting events, and rarely missed a game. Betty's happy place was her cabin on Sullivan Lake, which she made her home in later years. She loved listening to the loons and entertaining, especially her annual Stumpf family Fourth of July picnic. She had great pride in her nine grandchildren, and was often seen cheering at their games. If she wasn’t there, she was listening at home. She loved telling and listening to stories and jokes, and always enjoyed dancing to Old Time music. Betty Boop was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Betty is survived by children, DeAnna (Jeff) Fuhrman of Pierz, Denise (Darren) Girtz of Pierz and Beth (Aaron) Andria of Mounds View; grandchildren, Katelyn, Jonathan, Leah and Jacob Fuhrman, Lane, Luke and Alissa Girtz, and Kylee and Ben Andria; siblings, Roger (Karen) Stumpf of Lastrup, Joe (Gloria) Stumpf of Lastrup, Lori (Jim) Funk of Buckman, Art (Jane) Stumpf of Lastrup, Lue (Bruce) Gilmer of Buckman and Geri (J.R.) Pohlkamp of Lastrup; brothers-in-law, Jim Boser of Pierz and Don Stockler of Princeton.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Rita Stumpf; and sisters, Arlene Boser and Colette Stockler.

