Court dismisses murder charge against Jerad Whitford

The Morrison County District Court has dismissed a third degree murder charge against Jerad Michael Whitford, 24, Little Falls, but prosecutors have already filed an appeal against the decision.

The charge stems from the June 13, 2016 death of Travis Scherping, allegedly of a heroin overdose.

Prosecutors argued that because Whitford allegedly played a role in acquiring heroin for Callie Mains Statema, who is also charged with third degree murder in the case, he should also be charged with third degree murder.

The state equated Whitford’s alleged role to that of a dealer who sold heroin to someone who shared it with another individual who overdosed, court documents said.

Judge Douglas Anderson said in his decision that equating Whitford’s alleged actions to that of a drug dealer isn’t accurate.

He said Whitford allegedly gave Statema the heroin, and she then gave it to Scherping.

Anderson cited the case State v. Carithers, which says the third degree murder statute doesn’t cover joint acquisition cases, where two parties acquire drugs for their own use, and that it is meant to apply to drug dealers or those who plan to distribute it further.

Whitford was allegedly given some heroin by Statema for his alleged role in locating a drug dealer, which he used only for his own purposes, court documents said.

Anderson said there is no probable cause that Scherping used any of Whitford’s alleged heroin.

The Morrison County Attorney’s Office disagrees, arguing in its notice to file an appeal that the court erred in determining that there was no probable cause.