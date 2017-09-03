Ft. Ripley teen finds her way through art

Bethany Schilling of Ft. Ripley is a young artist, who fell in love with painting whales.

“That’s my favorite to paint. I also really like the sky so I often paint whales in the sky,” she said.

Schilling said that while some people may find it odd, to her it makes perfect sense.

“Those are two things I love to paint, so why not combine them?” she said. Artist Bethany Schilling, 17, of Ft. Ripley loves to paint blue whales. Not only because of their majestic appearance, but also because it gives her the opportunity to raise awareness that they are an endangered species.

When Schilling paints whales in the sky, she often paints the sky in terms of what it looks like when looking at it through a telescope with the stars nearby and shining a little brighter, she said.

“There’s just something about the blue whale. When I see videos of some going under the water, everything looks so tiny and they look so big,” Schilling said.

By painting whales, she also brings attention to it then. It opens the door to share the reality that the blue whale is considered to be an endangered species according to World Wildlife Organization.

Schilling attributes her love for art to her mom, Rachel. She and her siblings were homeschooled until seventh grade, which provided her with a lot of time to discover her talent.

“I feel like a lot of people who are in school probably have the talent doing something, but may not have the time to discover and develop their talent,” Schilling said.

Schilling’s older sister, Breanna is an artist, as well. She is someone Schilling looks up to.

“I watched her paint stuff. I want to be as good as she is one day because she is really good,” Schilling said.

Artist Bethany Schilling enjoys painting a wide variety of motifs. This painting she made for a local real estate agent who displays Schilling’s art in houses that are for sale.

Another benefit Schilling believes came from being home-schooled is her inner comfort to dare to just be herself and not to change to conform to someone else’s standards.

“I think it helped me find my way. I don’t think if I hadn’t been home-schooled, I would be the person I am today and who I am comes out in my paintings,” Schilling said.

Several pieces of Schilling’s artwork have been displayed at Great River Arts in Little Falls. A local real estate agent also hires her to paint various motifs she uses to decorate some of the houses she is selling.

When she first started out, Schilling sketched mostly. Since then most of her painting is done by using water colors. She has used acrylic a few times, but it is a work in progress.

“When I tried out acrylic paints, I actually thought it would kind of be the same, but it isn’t. It’s so much easier to blend the water colors, but it’s so much harder to get the shading right in acrylic,” Schilling said. Bethany Schilling enjoys to photograph various buildings and places in Morrison County.

More than once Schilling has surprised herself with what she can paint.

“I like challenging myself to see if I can do certain things,” she said.

. Schilling’s artistic work is also seen in her photography. Recently she displayed several of her photos of local places in the community, such as Hurrle Hall.

She was also an exhibitor at the Morrison County Fair and entered several items.

Schilling prefers to take photos of nature.

“When I see something beautiful, I just want to capture it and share it with others,” she said.