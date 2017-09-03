Gold Star Weekend event honors fallen heroes

Last weekend, 28 fallen heroes from 27 different families were honored at the annual Gold Star Weekend Inc. event that was held at Camp Ripley. The deceased service members were from various cities across Minnesota, including Grey Eagle, Bemidji and McGregor. The “memory table” at the Gold Star Weekend Inc. event held at Camp Ripley, Aug. 25-27 was full of photos of loved ones who died while being on active military duty.

Mary Johnson, president of the non-profit organization, knows firsthand what it’s like to lose an immediate family member. In 2013, her son, Thomas, 26, died while he was actively serving in the United States Army.

The concept of the Gold Star family comes from the service flags that were initially flown by families during World War I.

The flag had a blue star for every immediate family member who was serving in the Armed Forces. If the person the star represented died, the blue star was replaced with a gold star. It was a way to let the community know the price the family had paid for the sake of freedom, Johnson said.

To the families who attended the Gold Star Weekend, the event means so much more than meets the eye. It gives them the opportunity to be fully open with their grief and any struggles the family may be going through. The others truly understand because they’re going through the same thing, Johnson said.

“Day to day we all put on a public face and go on about life as if everything is fine. We provide a safe environment for families to share, grieve and find hope,” Johnson said.

An opening program was held Friday night, Aug. 25, to honor the fallen loved ones. Saturday, Aug. 26, was filled with activities which allowed the families to just be together, have fun and relax. A closing program to honor the fallen was held Sunday, Aug. 27.

The event is held at Camp Ripley for a variety of reasons. Since it’s centrally located, it makes it easier for people to travel from all corners of Minnesota, Johnson said.

“Camp Ripley is very accommodating to us. We are very thankful for all they do. The community support in the area for us is phenomenal,” Johnson said.

Several businesses in Morrison County help by serving in various ways, such as by catering the meals. They are the ones who take care of all the details “behind the scenes” that are necessary to even hold the event, Johnson said.

“It gives us time to meet with the families. We couldn’t do this without the local support,” Johnson said.

Johnson encourages families with the Gold Star status to join their annual weekend events.

Those who want more information or who would like to donate, may visit www.goldstarweekend.com.