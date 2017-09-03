Probates – STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MORRISON
DISTRICT COURT
SEVENTH
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 49-PR-17-1306
In Re: Estate of
Timothy McDonald
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR
HEARING ON PETITION FOR
FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 26, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Little Falls, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedents Will dated July 20, 2017, and for the appointment of Eric Jensen, whose address is 2941 Abbey Road, Burtrum, MN 56318, as Personal Representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: August 30, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Daniel Benson
Judge of District Court
/s/ Paul A. Ampe
Paul A. Ampe,
Attorney at Law
Attorney ID #133395
321 Railroad Ave., P.O. Box 459
Albany, MN 56307
Phone: 320-845-4765
FAX: 320-845-7414
Email: [email protected]
PUBLISH: September 3, 10, 2017
(730287)