Probates – STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MORRISON

DISTRICT COURT

SEVENTH

JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 49-PR-17-1306

In Re: Estate of

Timothy McDonald

Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER FOR

HEARING ON PETITION FOR

FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 26, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Little Falls, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedents Will dated July 20, 2017, and for the appointment of Eric Jensen, whose address is 2941 Abbey Road, Burtrum, MN 56318, as Personal Representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: August 30, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Daniel Benson

Judge of District Court

/s/ Paul A. Ampe

Paul A. Ampe,

Attorney at Law

Attorney ID #133395

321 Railroad Ave., P.O. Box 459

Albany, MN 56307

Phone: 320-845-4765

FAX: 320-845-7414

Email: [email protected]

PUBLISH: September 3, 10, 2017

(730287)