Scarlett Madeline Welle was born to Kyle and Nicole Welle of Pierz, August 19, 2017 at 3:01 a.m. at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.

Grandparents are Mark and Denise Nierenhausen of Cold Spring and Linda and Dennis Welle of Pierz. Great-grandparents are Nancy Nierenhausen of Cold Spring, Catherine Schmidt of Collegeville and Alice Stangl of Pierz.