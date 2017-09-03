School Board – REGULAR SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING JULY 26, 2017

MEMBERS PRESENT: Rick Sczublewski, Colleen Seelen, Patty Stangl, Dean Virnig, and Superintendent Weber.

MEMBERS ABSENT: Steve Boser, Joanne Broschofsky

The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 484 was held on July 26, 2017 in the District Office conference room. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Chair Patty Stangl.

Motion by Sczublewski; seconded by Virnig and was carried unanimously to approve the agenda as presented without changes.

Recognition of visitors: Amy JindraTeacher Rep.

Motion by Virnig; seconded by Seelen and was carried unanimously to approve the following consent agenda items:

Minutes:

Approve the minutes of the regular meeting on June 28, 2017.

Donations/Grants

Club/Organization

From Amount

Video Club Pioneer Party $150.00

Nurse Pierz Lions $179.35

Wires: None.

Bills:

Approve the EOY June bills batch 1 in the amount of $32,008.96. Approve July bills in the amount of $433,327.44.

Personnel: Accept the retirement of Leander Maus, Bus Driver, effective June 29, 2017.

In unfinished business: Motion by Seelen; seconded by Sczublewski and was carried unanimously to approve the new policy 534 Unpaid Meal Charges as previously presented.

In unfinished business: Motion by Seelen; seconded by Virnig and was carried unanimously to approve the Joint Powers Agreement for the Education Facility as presented.

In unfinished business: Motion by Virnig; seconded by Sczublewski and was carried unanimously to accept the changes to the Elementary Student Handbook for the 2017-18 school year as presented.

In unfinished business: Motion by Sczublewski; seconded by Virnig and was carried unanimously to accept the changes to the High School Student Handbook for the 2017-18 school year as presented.

Motion by Virnig; seconded by Sczublewski and was carried unanimously to approve the Public Health Nursing Contract between Morrison County Public Health and Pierz ISD 484 to assist the Pierz School District with school nursing at a rate of $55/hr.

Motion by Seelen; seconded by Virnig and was carried unanimously to accept the bid received for dairy products from Agropur for Brainerd-Pillager-Pierz School Districts at their submitted escalated price of $0.1508 for 1% white milk, $0.152 for choc. skim milk, and $0.14 for white skim milk for 2 years; and, from Pan O Gold for the bread bid for the 2017-2018 school year (1 year) with no price increase.

Motion by Seelen; seconded by Sczublewski and was carried unanimously to approve the recommendation from Tom Otte to add an additional 5.5% time to Hannah Paggens teaching contract for the 2017-18 school year.

Motion by Virnig; seconded by Seelen and was carried unanimously to approve the employment of Carly Larson, Elementary Teacher, for the 2017-18 school year pending a criminal background check.

Motion by Sczublewski; seconded by Seelen and was carried unanimously to approve the employment of Tracey Artner, Business Manager, for the 2017-18 fiscal year, pending a criminal background check.

Motion by Virnig; seconded by Seelen and was carried unanimously to approve the agreement between Northern Pines Mental Health Center and Pierz ISD 484 for services for the 2017-18 school year.

Motion by Sczublewski; seconded by Virnig and was carried unanimously to approve the request from the Grad Bash committee to purchase an ad for the school calendar in the amount of $250 and to contribute $1400 towards the printing and delivery of 250 school calendars.

Motion by Seelen; seconded by Sczublewski and was carried unanimously to approve the agreement between Central Lakes College (CLC) and Pierz ISD 484 for College in the Schools for the 2017-18 school year.

Motion by Seelen; seconded by Sczublewski and was carried unanimously to approve the Farmers and Merchants State Bank of Pierz; Unity Bank of Pierz, MSDLAF and MSDMAX as the school district depositories for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Motion by Seelen; seconded by Virnig and was carried unanimously to name the Morrison County Record as the official newspaper for Independent School District #484 for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Motion by Sczublewski; seconded by Seelen and was carried unanimously to designate the last Wednesday of each month for regular school board meetings beginning at 6:00 PM in the District Office Board Room.

Motion by Virnig; seconded by Seelen and was carried unanimously to set the School Board Compensation for the 2017-2018 fiscal year at:

All Regular Board Meetings $90.00 per meeting regardless of length.

Special and negotiations meetings held on the day of a Regular Board Meeting will be paid an additional $25.00

Special and negotiation meetings are to be paid on a prorated basis.

Two or more hours $90.00

One but less than two hours: $45.00

1/2 hour but less than one hour: $35.00

Less than 1/2 hour: $0.

However if a board member has more than one 1/2 hour meeting in a months time the member will be paid on the accumulated time.

Out-of-district meetings will be paid $90.00.

All day in or out-of-district meetings will be paid $110.00.

All board appointed in-district meetings will be paid $12.00/hr.

Chair & Clerk extra $20.00 per regular board meeting.

Motion by Seelen; seconded by Sczublewski and was carried unanimously to set the 2017-2018 fiscal year mileage reimbursement at $.50 cents per mile when personal vehicles are used for school business. (current federal reimbursement rate is 53.5 cents)

Motion by Seelen; seconded by Virnig and was carried unanimously to authorize the Superintendent and/or Business Manager to invest school funds, which are not immediately needed for school business and have investments approved at the following board meeting.

Motion by Sczublewski; seconded by Seelen and was carried unanimously to approve payment of the annual Minnesota School Board Association Membership Dues and Policy Service Renewal Fees in the amount of $5,164.00 for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Motion by Virnig; seconded by Seelen and was carried unanimously to set December 13, 2017 at 6:05 PM as the Meeting Date for the Truth- in-Taxation and for the Adoption of the Proposed 2017 Payable 2018 Property Taxes for Independent School District #484.

Motion by Seelen; seconded by Virnig and was carried unanimously to approve the Fall Sports Coaching Assignments:

FALL SPORTS-Coaching

2017-18

Football

Leo Pohlkamp

Head Coach

Dan Saehr/Corey Egan

Asst. Varsity

Dave Rocheleau

Asst. Varsity

Matt Poepping / Scott Saehr

C Squad

Pat Watercott

Jr. High

Marc Wawrzyniak

Jr. High

Andrew Boman/Andy

Leidenfrost

Assist Jr. High

Volleyball

Lisa Klein

Head Coach

Katie Kimman

Asst. Varsity

Stephanie Andres

JV Coach

Stephanie Kotta/ Elizabeth

Tomala

C Squad

Jessica LeBlanc

8th Grade

Beth Fischer

7th Grade

Tennis

Chris Dobis

Head Coach

Karla Jensen

Asst. Varsity

Sandy Tautges

JV Coach

Stephanie Brill

Jr. High

Cross Country

Rey Zimney

Head Coach

Kelly Sauer

Jr. High

The proposed Contract for Superintendent George Weber for the 2017-2020 fiscal years was reviewed.

Motion by Sczublewski; seconded by Virnig and was carried unanimously to approve the lane change request of Kara Patrick from MA+10 to MA+20 effective September 1, 2017.

The proposed changes to the School Health Policies & Procedures Policy 540 were reviewed.

Motion by Virnig; seconded by Seelen and was carried unanimously to approve the contract between Pierz ISD 484 and Regional Resources to provide financial management consulting services beginning August 1, 2017 thru June 30, 2018 on an as needed basis.

Next regular board meeting is Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 6:00 PM.

Motion by Virnig; seconded by Seelen and was carried unanimously to adjourn the meeting at 7:19 PM.

Patty Stangl, Board Chair Rick Sczublewski,

Vice-Board Clerk

PUBLISH: September 3, 2017 (730069)