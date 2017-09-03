School Board – UPSALA AREA SCHOOLS

Upsala, Minnesota 56384

UNOFFICIAL MINUTES

Minutes of the regular meeting of the Upsala Area Schools, Independent School District number 487, held on August 23, 2017. Present were board members Nelson, Thomas and Wensmann. Also present were Superintendent Capelle, Dean of Students Klug and Business Manager Harren.

Visitors were Desiree Bengston, Michelle Schumer and MCR reporter.

The meeting was called to order at 7:45 by Board Member Thomas.

Desiree Bengston and Michelle Schumer gave a presentation and shared information on the Reading Corps Program.

Board Member Roerick arrived at 8:00 PM.

Motion by Nelson, seconded by Wensmann to approve the donation from the Upsala Lions to the Lettermans Club Activity Fund in the amount of $2800. Motion carried unanimously with many, many thanks to the Upsala Lions Club.

Motion by Roerick, seconded by Thomas to approve the Title and Special Ed Paraprofessional agreements for 2017-18 school year at 170 days 7 hour days with a 1/2 hour duty free unpaid lunch. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion by Nelson, seconded by Wensmann to approve the contract for Michelle Schumer as a Paraprofessional at 4 hrs/day for the 2017-18 school year. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion by Roerick, seconded by Nelson to approve to hire Jim Solorz as a full time substitute bus driver for the 2017-18 school year. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion by Thomas, seconded by Wensmann to accept the resignation from Laurie Kimmlinger as a dishwasher in the food service department as of August 23, 2017. Motion carried unanimously with thanks.

Motion by Nelson, seconded by Roerick to approve the student/parent handbook as presented by Dean of Students Klug. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion by Thomas, seconded by Nelson to approve the Emergency/Crisis plan for the 2017-18 school year as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

The approval of the Paraprofessional handbook was tabled until the September regular meeting.

Motion by Roerick, seconded by Wensmann to approve the modifications to the high school daily schedule as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion by Nelson, seconded by Roerick to approve to hire BJ Lange as a Junior High Football Coach. Motion carried unanimously

Motion by Nelson, seconded by Roerick to approve the additional 1/2 day paraprofessional training scheduled for Monday, August 28th. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion by Roerick, seconded by Nelson to approve the MOU between the District and the Upsala Education Association referencing the Districts participation in the Alternative Career Pathways Grant for the 2017-18 school year. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion by Wensmann, seconded by Thomas to approve the contract with Schlenner, Wenner & Co for 2017-19 School Auditors. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion by Wensmann, seconded by Nelson to approve the PSEO agreement with Alexandria Technical and Community College as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion by Roerick, seconded by Wensmann to authorize the administration to seek renewal quotes for Workers Compensation and Property/Liability Insurance. Motion carried unanimously.

Dean of Students Klugs report:

2017-18 enrollment projections were shared.

Presented the K-12 Handbook/Emergency Plan for approval. The changes to the handbook are:

New 7-12 Daily Schedule-WIN Time every regular school day.

Honor Cords for Graduation-3.0 to 3.65 receive a Silver Cord and 3.66 to 4.0 receive a Gold Cord.

2017-18 schedules are completed and will be distributed at Open House to students.

K-12 Open House will be on August 31 from 4-8 PM.

Welcome our new staff members:

Mary Gondringer-7-12 English Teacher; Karlee Peterson-Speech Pathologist; Lisa Newhouse-Media Specialist/Technology Integrationist/Community Education; Amy Lanners-Reading Corps.; Shelly Schumer-Paraprofessional part time.

Also shared was the normal day schedule and a late start day schedule for students.

Superintendent Capelles report:

Summer Maintenance Projects: EIFS on the exterior walls of the HS addition is complete.

Bus Garage access and driveway project is in progress.

Overhead door in greenhouse project is complete.

Preschool: Adding a section due to high numbers. Currently 38 students enrolled. Will be 3 sections of 1/2 days. Expenses will be covered by School Readiness Funding, Pathways I and II Grants, and Tuition.

Motion by Thomas to adjourn the meeting at 8:35 PM.

Karin Nelson, Clerk

PUBLISH: September 3, 2017 (730002)