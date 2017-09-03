Summons – STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF MORRISON

IN DISTRICT COURT

SEVENTH

JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Ct. File #:

Case Type: Quiet Title

Kathleen D. Walter,

Plaintiff

v.

James Walter, Randall Walter,

Estate of James E.

Walter, the unknown heirs,

successors and assigns of

James E. Walter, and all persons

unknown claiming any right, title,

interest or estate in or lien upon

the real property which is the

subject of this action.

Defendants

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Morrison County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:

Northeast quarter of Southwest quarter (NE1/4 SW1/4), Section Seven (7), Township One Hundred Thirty-two (132), Range Thirty (30), subject to a permanent non-exclusive easement for ingress, egress and utility purposes over and across the East 33 feet of the South half of Northwest quarter (S1/2 NW1/4) and North half of Southwest quarter (N1/2 SW1/4), Section 7, Township 132, Range 30, recorded as Document No. 402155, and subject to mortgages recorded as Document Nos. 462442 and 462443.

ROSENMEIER LAW OFFICE

Dated: August 30, 2017

/s/ Peter Vogel

BY: PETER VOGEL

ATTORNEY #113037

210 2ND STREET NE

LITTLE FALLS, MN 56345

PHONE: (320) 632-5458

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

