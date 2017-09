NOTICE

RESIDENTS OF

DARLING TOWNSHIP

Due to Labor Day on September 4, 2017, the town board regular monthly meeting will be on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. at the Darling Town Hall.

Carolyn Bing Ganz

Clerk

