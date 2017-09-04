Little Falls throws its streets wide open for ‘the’ biggest event of the year

Tens of thousands of shoppers from far and wide make a yearly trek to Little Falls each September.

Why? For the Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair, Antiques and Collectibles Fair and the Lone Eagle Auto Club’s Car Show and Swap Meet, of course.

For 45 years, the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted its Arts and Crafts Fair. It started out small, but has grown over the years, with many shoppers making the trip an annual tradition.

And it’s not just the Arts and Crafts Fair that draws the crowds. The Lone Eagle Auto Club started its annual one-day auto show and swap meet 43 years ago, and today, it fills the Morrison County Fairgrounds.

Fifteen years ago, the West Side Improvement Association (WSIA) added to the experience for visitors, by hosting antiques and collectibles dealers on the banks of the Mississippi in Le Bourget Park.

This year proved to be a little trickier than most for the Chamber, as a popular vendor site — the west lawn of the Morrison County Government Center — is under construction to become a parking lot.

Chamber President/CEO Deb Boelz said she received a call Jan. 2 from the county, letting her know of the issue, so she had plenty of time to prepare.

“We certainly appreciate that the county gave us ample time,” Boelz said. “As soon as they started digging, people started to call.”

So, the layout of the Arts and Crafts Fair will be a bit different, as 102 booth sites were relocated.

“We have tucked them in every place we could find,” Boelz said.

Several have found places on private property, since they felt they would need more time before 5:30 p.m. Friday, to set up, Boelz said.

A lot of the vendors have decided to locate in the James Ferguson parking lot behind the movie theater and Falls Floral.

“Part of the reasoning for that is because they have developed relationships with people who live near there. Some of those vendors park on those residents’ driveways and lawns,” Boelz said.

Other vendors who need grassy areas to stick their crafts in the ground for show, have been tucked into the grassy areas by the Post Office, she said.

The area by the Government Center won’t be usable for several years as construction/remodeling is done on the facility.

Boelz said about 600 vendors are expected.

“We have maxxed out with the existing footprint we have for the Marketplace; we have sold all those spaces,” Boelz said.

The Chamber is looking at reconfiguring layout on First Street Northwest, in front of the Chamber Offices.

Something new in the “Man Cave,” a section for men started last year, will be the “Wall of Shame,” a Department of Natural Resources display that was showcased at the State Fair. Le Bourget Park in Little Falls will be filled with antique and collectible dealers and hunters during the Antiques and Collectibles Fair, Sept. 9-10. In 2016, Abby, left, and Bryce Lewellyn, children of Corey Lewellyn of Little Falls, looked through pieces with their grandpa Elvin Siegel.

As for the Antiques and Collectibles Fair, event chair Deb Retka said, “This is our 15th year. Wow! I can’t believe it. We have come a long way.”

The vendors for the Antiques and Collectibles Fair come from the surrounding five-state area. Most of last year’s vendors will return for this year’s event, she said.

“Every year we get complimented on how nice our show is with its beautiful location on the Mississippi River in Le Bourget Park, as well as for how organized it is and easily accessible,” Retka said.

The 50-60 vendors will set up on the north and south sides of the road leading through Le Bourget Park to the river.

“There will be something for everyone at our show this year,” Retka said. “Vendors will be selling items such as vintage jewelry, furniture, antique fishing/sporting goods, glassware, vintage signs, tools, yard collectibles, rusty farm items and just about anything that can be revitalized into something new and exciting.”

Retka said when the WSIA decided to organize in 2003, the Antiques and Collectibles Fair came up as an idea for fundraising.

“We did not feel it would take away from the Arts and Crafts Fair, as we do not allow handmade items to be sold at our show,” she said.

Retka said the two fairs complement each other.

Another big draw for the weekend is the Lone Eagle Auto Club’s Car Show and Swap Meet, held one day only, Sunday, Sept. 10.

The popular event is in its 43rd year, and as always, will be located at the Morrison County Fairgrounds.

A sea of cars will be parked at the Morrison County Fairgrounds for the Lone Eagle Auto Show and Swap Meet, Sunday, Sept. 10. In 2016, Kent Brothen showcased his 1955 Mercury Montclair, complete with a mannequin dressed as a 1950s drive-in waitress.

Hundreds of vintage car enthusiasts bring their prized vehicles to the show, where people “ooh” and “ah” and can also vote for their favorites. Owners vie in 35 classes for trophies voted on by participants and the public (People’s Choice).

A variety of old car parts are on display and for sale at the swap meet.

The Arts and Crafts Fair and Antiques and Collectible Fair runs from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

Parking is set up throughout the city by various organizations as a way to raise funds, and residents get in on the act as well, allowing shoppers close proximity to the fair.

However, as in years past, the Chamber has arranged for bus transport from the Fairgrounds, where parking is free, to convenient locations in the city. Buses run on the half hour to drop off at several sites in the city and pick up at those same locations for a return trip to the Fairgrounds.

The car show and swap meet opens at 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, and runs through 4 p.m., rain or shine. Three trophies in each class are awarded at 3:30 p.m. Breakfast will be served and concessions available on the grounds.

“We’re hoping for great weather and expecting a lot of cars as usual,” said Lone Eagle Auto Club President Wayne Hansmann. “We’re expecting a great show.”

All three events support the community in one way or another. Proceeds raised at each event not only support the hosting organization, but are also used to support local activities and causes.

“It’s just so much fun — it feels like we are planning a big party and we never know if anybody’s going to come — and they do!” said Boelz. “By the cars and the bus loads.”