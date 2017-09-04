Northern pike regulations on 3 lakes in Todd and Morrison counties to be reviewed

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hold a public meeting on Sept. 11 to gather input on experimental fishing regulations that have been in effect on three lakes in Todd and Morrison counties.

At the meeting, which will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Burtrum Community Center, 115 Main St. W, DNR fisheries staff will present information and seek feedback to help determine whether experimental regulations should be continued, modified or dropped on Bass Lake north of Burtrum, Big Swan Lake near Swanville and Cedar Lake near Upsala.

Big Swan Lake in Todd County has had an experimental regulation setting a protected slot limit of 24-36 inches for northern pike, with one over 36 inches, and a daily bag limit of six, since 2012. Prior to that a 24-36 inch slot limit with a three-fish bag limit had been in place since 2007. Fisheries data collected since 1999 show some improvement in the number of northern pike over 24 inches.

Bass Lake in Todd County and Cedar Lake in Morrison County have had 40-inch minimum length limits for northern pike since 2003 and 2002, respectively. Both lakes have produced larger pike over 40 inches since the regulations were put in place, but recent surveys suggest an over-abundance of smaller pike may be negatively influencing the fish community.

People unable to attend the public input meeting may submit written comments to the DNR Little Falls area fisheries office, 16543 Haven Road, Little Falls, MN 56345. Comments also will be taken via email at [email protected], or by phone at 320-616-2450, ext. 225.

Comments on Bass, Big Swan and Cedar lakes also will be accepted during an open house from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the DNR central office, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul.