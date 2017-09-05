John T. Gorka, 72-year- old resident of Sobieski, passed away Aug. 31, 2017, at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Edward’s Parish Cemetery in Elmdale. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski.

John was born Oct. 19, 1944, in Little Falls, to the late Ed and Barbara (Kopka) Gorka. He grew up in Little Falls and attended school, graduating with the Class of 1962. He was united in marriage to Joyce Goebel, Oct. 19, 1963, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. John and Joyce resided in Sobieski. He worked at the Sobieski Creamery for several years and later managed the Elmdale Creamery. While John was at the Elmdale Creamery he won several awards for his butter making abilities. In 1976, John and Joyce together bought the Swanville Locker, where they later started their well-known Gorka’s Catering Service with their famous fried chicken and BBQ turkey. In 1987, they purchased Herbie’s Bar in Sobieski, where they also started their annual Bear Ass Pig Feed. John was a people person, everyone loved visiting with him, listening to his many stories as well as his many jokes which some of which only he could get away with. He was also an excellent cook, butcher and smokehouse tender. He was well known for his ability to prepare hams, chicken, sausages and soups. John was a one of kind man that was loved by all, his legacy will be carried on by his loving family and the many great memories he made will be cherished by many.

John is survived by sons, Dan Gorka of Sobieski, James (Tammy) Gorka of Flensburg, David (Missy) Gorka of Burtrum and Jason (Cary Blechinger) Gorka of Little Falls; daughter, Donna Lukasavitz; siblings, Darlyne (Alphonse) Schlichting of New Brighton, Roselyn Brezinka of Apple Valley and Phillip (Aileen) Gorka of North Branch: 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by parents, Ed and Barbara Gorka; loving wife of 50 years, Joyce Gorka and sister, Janet Janey.

