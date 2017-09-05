Maxine H. Carlson, age 83 of Sartell, MN, formerly of Royalton and Palisade, died Monday, September 4, 2017 at her home in Sartell.

Maxine was born April 7, 1934 in Palisade, Minnesota, the daughter of Charles and Myrtle (Nelson) Weston. She grew up and attended school in Palisade and high school in Aitkin, graduating in 1952. She married Wallace “Wally” Carlson on September 12, 1953 in Palisade. They lived in Palisade for a time and then moved to Bloomington, Indiana for two years before returning to Palisade. They then move to Hammond, Indiana. They returned to Palisade before living in Sauk Rapids, Rice, and then Royalton, MN where they made their home for 34 years. They have resided at Sartell, MN the past four years. Maxine was very active in her church and was a member of the Northland Bible Baptist Church in St. Cloud where she was a member of the Senior Saints at the church. She had taught Sunday school and Bible school for many years. She had a visitation ministry at St. Otto’s in Little Falls. She was a very faithful servant of the Lord’s. She was known for her beautiful flower gardens, enjoyed crafting and doing embroidery and entertaining folks of all ages. She loved having company and sharing meals at her home. She also enjoyed traveling.

She is survived by her husband Wallace “Wally” Carlson of Sartell; daughters, Karin (Jim) Urbanski of Sartell, Judy (Terry) Burggraff of Owatonna, MN, and Julie (Jim) Palm of Owatonna, MN; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Violet Spolarich of Palisade and Marlene Weston of Eden Prairie, MN; and brother Clifford “Skip” Weston of Magnolia, KY.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Patricia Annette Capetz, and eight brothers.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 7 at 11 a.m. from the Northland Bible Baptist Church in St. Cloud with Dr. Thomas Cucuzza officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the time of services at the church. Interment will be in the Fleming Cemetery, rural Aitkin at 4 p.m. Thursday. Arrangements are with the Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. www.srtfuneral.com