Teresa Giese earns leadership award

Teresa Giese

Junior Achievement (JA) of Upper Midwest announced that Teresa Giese, CPA at Riitters, Thompson & Olson PA, has been selected from more than 237,000 U.S. volunteers to earn the organization’s premier award for volunteerism, the Bronze Leadership Award.

The purpose of the Bronze Leadership Award is to recognize JA volunteers who have performed outstanding service to Junior Achievement. JA volunteers play a key role in bringing Junior Achievement’s financial literacy, career and college readiness, and entrepreneurship programs to life. By sharing their personal and professional experiences and skills with students, volunteers provide positive role models and help students make the connection between what they learn in school and life after graduation.

“Teresa is a wonderful example of how one person can make such a huge difference in the lives of young people in our community,” said Gina Blayney, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Upper Midwest.

“The local business community has been extremely supportive of Junior Achievement’s goal of inspiring local students to succeed in the global economy,” said Blayney. “Teresa is a remarkable example of that spirit of generosity. In a very real way, she helps our region’s students develop financial literacy, career and college readiness, and entrepreneurship skills, contribute to the community and participate in the revitalization of the economy. She also encourages her colleagues to serve as mentors to local students.”

Junior Achievement’s Bronze Leadership Award honors volunteer excellence. The award is presented in recognition of participation and leadership in supporting and expanding JA’s student impact, increasing resources and/or operational excellence and sustainability. According to a recent survey conducted by Junior Achievement USA®, 98 percent of JA volunteers are satisfied with their volunteer experience at Junior Achievement. JA volunteers gain valuable professional development from their JA experience, such as enhancing presentation, leadership, time management and communication skills.

For information on how to get involved and become a Junior Achievement volunteer, call (320) 360-4726, email [email protected] or visit www.jaum.org/volun teer.