VanSlooten is September Employee of the Month

The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, that Steve VanSlooten, Little Falls Radio, had been chosen as the September Employee of the Month. VanSlooten has been a co-host at Little Falls Radio for the past 28 years.

“As one of the former owners of Little Falls Radio, Steve (and Heidi) have always

been supportive of the listening audience, the staff and

especially to me,” said Little Falls Radio owner Chris Grams. “His steady presence in our lives has brought

us all joy, laughter and tears.”

VanSlooten said he was very honored to be named Employee of the Month. “It’s been a joy working with the Grams’ and everyone at Little Falls Radio.”

