Area sports roundup Sept. 5: Flyer boys CC wins Wadena meet

The Little Falls boys cross country team, led by a Drew Peterson second place finish, took first at the Wadena Invite, yesterday afternoon. The Little Falls girls finished third led by Kali Schirmers’ eighth place finish.

In volleyball action, the Royalton Royals beat rival Swanville 25-20, 25-20 and 25-23 for a clean sweep. Upsala earned a victory in a Prairie Conference match-up as well, topping Browerville in straight sets, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20. Little Falls was swept by Pequot Lakes in the Flyers’ home opener on their new court last night. Holdingford won a tough match-up with Albany in five sets, topping the Huskies 16-14 in the fifth.

The Flyers soccer teams were also in action, taking on St. John’s Prep. The Flyer girls beat SJP at St. John’s, 2-1. The Flyer boys fell 2-0 to the Johnnies in Little Falls.

In tennis action, the Pierz tennis team was bested 6-1 by Osakis.

