Charles Warnberg, 57- year-old resident of Little Falls died Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, with his loving family by his side.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie with Father Joseph Herzing officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 6 from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. at the church on Thursday. The burial will be held in the Freedhem Evangelical Cemetery in Freedhem.

Charles Warnberg was born Oct. 2, 1959, in Fort Benning, Ga., to Harry and Emily (Johnston) Warnberg. As a child, Charles lived in various places. He attended school in Germany, Georgia, North Carolina, Kansas, Maryland, Virginia, Panama and Minnesota. He graduated high school from Richfield High School in 1977. After high school he worked construction in the Minneapolis area for a few years. Charles relocated to the ancestral home in Little Falls. He married the “girl next door” Michelle Waytashek in 1985. The couple worked together on her parent’s dairy farm. After 10 years on the dairy farm, the couple sold the herd and pursued another career. He started working for his uncle sanding and refinishing wood floors. When his uncle retired, Charles bought the business and expanded into using different species of wood floors to create decorative borders and inlaid medallions. Among his better known patrons was baseball player, Joe Mauer. Charles enjoyed fixing and restoring anything with a motor. He restored a model 756 International tractor. He was able to find and secure the 1967 GTO that he once owned. He restored the car to its former beauty. Charles enjoyed the arts. He performed in the rock opera , Jesus Christ Super Star, in which he played Jesus. He was an active member of the Hole in the Day Players. Charles loved singing and playing his guitar and was featured at Maple Island Park in Little Falls during the Sunday Music in the Park series.

Left to cherish his memory are wife, Michelle Warnberg of Little Falls; son, Hasten (Amy) Warnberg of Little Falls; granddaughters, Brynn Marie and Jade Michelle Warnberg of Little Falls; parents, LT. Col Harry and Emily Warnberg of Lynn Haven, Fla.; sister, Charlotte Moreau of Lynn Haven, Fla.; “adopted” brother, Paul (Zonna) Fortune of Madison, Ga.; mother-in-law, Shirley Waytashek of Little Falls; brother and sister-in-law’s, Merle (Maria) Waytashek of Little Falls, Sheree Evenson of Pillager, Terry (Jeff) Schroeder of Becker, Mike Waytashek of Little Falls and Brad (Lori) Waytashek of Little Falls; and several nieces, nephews cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret; and father-in-law, Vince Waytashek.

The family of Charles would like to thank CHI Hospice for the wonderful care during this difficult time. Memorials are preferred to CHI Hospice in Little Falls.

