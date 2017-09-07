Aurora Marie Wheeler, the light of our lives, left this world on Aug. 21, 2017 traveling through Des Moines, Iowa, as her family returned home from Lincoln, Neb., where we viewed the solar eclipse.

Aurora was born July 22, 2015. She was our heart, our hope, and a new outlook to life. She loved to be outdoors, adventure near and far to visit family, friends, zoos, pools, lakes and campsites. She left our world far too early, but her smiles, laughter and keen observations of the world are etched in our hearts forever.

She is forever loved and dearly missed by her mommy and daddy, Bethany and Issac Wheeler; grandparents, Craig and Rosanne Voss Albany; great- grandparents Rosemary Jarnot, Avon; Arnold Voss, Albany; aunts and uncles: Kristan Voss Minneapolis, Matthew Voss Minneapolis and Jacob Voss Albany; and many other great- grandparents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, along with many beloved great-aunts, great-uncles, and second cousins. Memorial services will be held Friday, Sept. 8, at Nokomis Park Chapel, 1838 E Minnehaha Parkway Minneapolis 55407. Visitation from 10 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Service at 11:30 a.m. Lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Aurora’s favorite places: Minneapolis Parks, Hennepin County libraries or the Minnesota Zoo.