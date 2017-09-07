Benjamin F. Hatfield, 39-year-old resident of Burtrum, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Swanville City Park.

Ben was born in Little Falls, May 30, 1978, to Curt and Lynn Hatfield. He graduated from Swanville High School and St. Cloud State University. While working through college, Ben made many friends while selling shoes at Marshall Fields, being a sandwich artist at Subway and managing the video game store, Game Stop. Ben went on and worked as a website designer for his self-owned company, Next Ripple Technologies. He enjoyed all sports, especially any Minnesota teams. He also enjoyed video games, fishing, cooking, fantasy football and spending time with family. He had a very special place in his heart for his daughter, who he loved to play cribbage with and his granddaughter, who he couldn’t pass up one more Strawberry Shortcake episode. Ben truly enjoyed living on the lake, playing cards, fires and hanging out with friends.

Ben is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Naomi Hatfield of New Ulm; granddaughter, MaLeah Pennington; parents, Curt and Lynn Hatfield of Burtrum; sisters, Jessica Hovland (Seth) of St. Anna and Kristina Biniek (Trent) of Crystal; nieces, Addisyn and Auden; nephew, Waylon; and many other family and friends.

