Cecilia Marie Kapsner

April 11, 1929 – Aug. 12 2017

Ceil was born Cecilia Terhaar, the oldest of 8 children in Pierz, MN. Speaking only German as a child, she had to learn a few English phrases to attend the one room schoolhouse near her family farm.

At the age of 16, a cute boy named Oliver Kapsner from Buckman, MN caught her eye. At age 21 they were married in a small ceremony in New Jersey, just before he shipped out to Japan during the Korean War. Together they had 7 children. In 1959, the two of them built a house in Rogers, MN and it was there that they stayed and raised their family. Ceil became a small town bankers wife and mother, and an active member of the community. As a parishioner of St. Martins Catholic Church, she was on the funeral committee, took care of alter decorations, raised money for charities, was a member of Christian Mothers, prayed in the Adoration Chapel, sang in the choir and did anything else that she was asked to do.

As a devoted mother, she took care of her children and household with love and care. As the banker’s wife, she attended events and ceremonies with pride and dignity. Her personal passions were baking, gardening and singing in the choir. As her children progressed through school system, she became a member of the Elk River School board, helping to make the education system there the very best that it could be. Ceil also wrote articles for the Crow River News and tended a beautiful and much admired garden in her backyard.

Ceil was preceded in death by parents Agnes and Philip Terhaar, siblings Margaret & Adeline, husband Oliver Leo Kapsner and children Jeanne & RoseAnne.

She is survived by children Tim (Naomi), Ken (Cindy), Kathy (Tom), Suzie and Jerry; brothers Roland (Rollie), Edward (Earl) & Henry (Hank), sisters JoAnn and Karen (Kitti) ; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank caregiver Cheryl and staff members of Guardian Angels Hospice, Home Care Solutions, Fairview Hospice, and Sunrise of Edina for their loving care and support of Cecilia and her family.

Memorial Mass of Christian burial on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 4 PM at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Rogers, MN with visitation from 2-4 PM on Thursday also at the church. Interment St. Martin Cemetery, Rogers, MN on Saturday, September 16, 2017.

