Erika “Inge” Davidson-Fankhauser, 88-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, at Diamond Willow Care Center in Little Falls.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Shelley Funeral chapel in Little Falls with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Erika was born June 23, 1929, in Konigsberg, East Prussia to Ernest and Leonie Reisch. She attended school in Konigsberg and at the age of 16 moved to Germany, due to the war. She came to Waldorf in 1956 and married Marvin Davidson of Waldorf in April, 1957. They moved to Swanville in 1968. Marvin passed away in February of 1974 and Erika then moved to Little Falls. On June 26, 1999, Erika married the long, lost love of her life, Wayne Fankhauser of Carlisle, PA., in the chapel at Camp Ripley. They enjoyed eight wonderful years of marriage until his death in September of 2007. Erika most recently worked at the Morrison County Jail until her retirement at the age of 72. She had a long list of interests throughout her life. She enjoyed family, entertaining, traveling, flowers and her beloved pets.

Erika was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Leonie Reisch; grandparents; brother, Hans Reisch; son, Richard Davidson; husbands; Marvin and Wayne.

Erika is survived by her sister, Hella (Otto) Wendt of Pemberton and their children, Doreatha and Peter; daughters, Joan (John) Behsman of Grey Eagle, Rona (Mark) Bliess of Long Prairie, Ingrid Olson, Greenbush, Shirley (Nathan) Stelling, Osakis, Beverly (Gene) Warzecha, Harvey, N.D., Adris Davidson, Opole; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild and her beloved cat, Punky.

