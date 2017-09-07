Janet Strom of Upsala died surrounded by her family on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, at the age of 70, after a long, bravely fought battle with cancer.

An open house celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Upsala Rec Building, located at 320 Walnut

Ave., Upsala.

Janet was born in Little Falls, Aug. 23, 1947, to Marion (Anderson) and Alvin Olson of Upsala.

She graduated from Upsala High School in 1965. After graduation she worked for the Upsala Co-Op

Telephone Association for several years. In 1967, she moved to the Twin Cities and worked for Napa for six

years. Janet met the love of her life, Martin Strom of Swanville, and the two were married May 4, 1973.

After the death of her mother in 1973, Janet and Martin moved back to Upsala to help care for her father

and grandfather. She had the privilege of being a stay-at-home mom and baking for others for many

years. Once her boys were both in school, Janet spent her days cooking at several local cafes in the

Upsala area and retired as a nutritionist from Nutrition Services at the Upsala Senior Center. After

retirement Janet’s job became being an amazing grandmother to her two grandchildren.

Janet will be lovingly remembered by her husband Martin of Upsala; son Rob (Jennifer Oslund) of Long Prairie, son David of Upsala, and her two beloved grandchildren, Martin and Sophia. She will also be fondly remembered by her sister, Jeanne (Curt) Tepley of Swanville; and her many nieces, nephews and

extended family.

She was preceded in death her parents, Alvin and Marion; her infant baby sister;

father-in-law Harold Strom; mother-in-law Alvina (Wielenberg); and many beloved aunts and uncles.