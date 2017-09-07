Leo Anthony Maciej, Jr. (aka “Antone”), 70, of Bowlus, died peacefully Sept. 2, 2017, as his Lord and Savior embraced him and welcomed him into heaven.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at St Stanislaus Kostka Church in Bowlus, with Father Gregory Mastey officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral.

Antone is survived by brothers Al of Coon Rapids; Don (Jeanette) of Bowlus; Ken (Chris) of Elk River; Harvey (Mary) of Nickerson; Jim (Ann Marie) of Annandale; and Dennis of Elko; sisters-in-law Odele of Rice; Collette of Zimmerman; Jeanne of Round Rock, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Jennie (Sobiech) Maciej; brothers Ernie, Bob and Les; sister-in-law Kathie; and several nephews and a niece.

Antone was born July 4, 1947, in Little Falls to Leo and Jennie Maciej. In 1965, he graduated from Royalton High School and entered Staples Voc-Tech School, where he graduated in 1967 as a tool and die maker. Antone spent his entire working career in the Twin Cities, employed by Medtronic, Dana Corporation, Gresen Manufacturing and Arctic Cat Enterprises. As a valued employee, Antone was a disciplined, responsible and hard- working individual. When not working, Antone enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and Mexico, having acquired the travel bug hopping freight trains to California and Washington to pick fruit when he was a junior in high school. He also enjoyed his cats, listening to the Swedish rock group ABBA, and driving his beloved Ford Mustang. Especially enjoyable for him was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle to Sturgis and points west. He absolutely loved the freedom he experienced riding his Harley.

After retiring from a successful career, Antone sold his home in Coon Rapids and purchased his parents' home in Bowlus where he lived since 2005.

Antone will be greatly missed but always remembered by the many family members and friends who knew and loved him over the years.

