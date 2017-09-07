Mary Jane O’Day, 62- year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at her residence. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Rock Family Worship Center in Little Falls, with the Rev. Jason Swedeen officiating. Family and friends may visit from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls and from 10a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Mary was born July 9, 1955, to Mark and Helen (Seelen) Stein. As the 3rd oldest of 11 children, she grew up on the family farm and attended school in Little Falls, where she graduated from high school in 1974. Mary went on to graduate from Anoka Area Vocational Technical Institute with a degree in welding and a second degree in maintenance welding. In 1976, Mary married John Terrion, who later passed away. They would spend many years together but later divorced. From this union three children were born. Nathan was born in 1977 and shortly after birth went to be with the Lord, Angela was born in 1979 and Alicia in 1989, In 1994 Mary married James O’Day who also later passed away. They also spent many years together, but would later divorce. From this union Mary gained five stepchildren.

Mary was a wonderful woman who always had a smile on her face and a song in her heart. She was kind, loving and compassionate to all she met. Although she is in a better place, she will be missed by many.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Angela King and Alicia (Cory) Vukelich; grandchildren, Anesia, Kristena, Kaitlin, Jayden, Quinnton and Amira; siblings, Rose (Dennis) Bergstrazer, Catherine Rausch, Albert Stein, Debbie (Larry) Welle, Patty (Greg) Roisen, Mark Stein, Sheila Poser, Cheryl Hanowski, Kevin Stein, Scott (Sherri) Stein, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Helen Stein; and infant son, Nathan Terrion.

