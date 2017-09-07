Traffic stop in Benton County, results in arrest of Pierz woman on alleged drug possession charges

A woman alleged in possession of drugs was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 6, after giving a false name and the driver of the car she was in was cited for driving after revocation in Watab Township.

About 10:45 p.m., a Benton County deputy on routine patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle found near the intersection of 105th Street Northwest and Northeast River Road, according to a report from the Benton County Sheriff’s Department.

The deputy talked to the driver, Jason Wolf, 55, of Royalton, who allegedly told the deputy he did not have a valid driver’s license. A female passenger, later identified as Kendra Ann Englehart, 26, Pierz, allegedly told the deputy she had just purchased the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Department said during the conversation with Englehart, she allegedly identified herself using her sister’s name, rather than her own. As the deputy was speaking with these two individuals, the deputy noted an overwhelming odor of perfume or cologne coming from the vehicle. The deputy allegedly noted the perfume odor was so strong it seemed to have been sprayed around the inside of the vehicle rather than on a person as though the occupants were trying to mask another odor in the vehicle.

In speaking further with the occupants of the vehicle, the deputy allegedly saw a small butane torch, of the type typically used by individuals for smoking controlled substances, on the floor of the vehicle near Englehart’s feet.

The deputy requested K-9 Ragnar respond to the scene on the suspicion that there were controlled substances in the vehicle. As they were waiting for the K-9 unit, Englehart allegedly told the deputy there was drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and deputies allegedly found drug paraphernalia, two gram scales, several grams of suspected marijuana, several grams of suspected methamphetamine, and a pair of metal knuckles with an attached knife blade.

Englehart’s identification was located during the search and Englehart allegedly confirmed that she had initially given her sister’s name to the deputy. Evidence found during the search indicated that Englehart had allegedly been in possession of the contraband. Wolf was cited for driving after revocation and released at the scene.

Englehart was arrested on charges of fifth degree controlled substance crime, possession of a dangerous weapon, and giving a false name to a peace officer. Englehart also had an outstanding warrant for fifth degree controlled substance crime, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Englehart was transported to the Benton County Jail where she is currently awaiting her first appearance in court.