Vote for Morrison County Fairgrounds to win a Grinnell Mutual Fairground Facelift grant

Morrison County Fairgrounds in Little Falls, Minn., was named one of 15 finalists for a Fairground Facelift grant sponsored by Grinnell Mutual.

Beginning at noon (CT) today, Thursday, Sept. 7, the public is able to visit the company’s Facebook page to vote for project finalists at www.facebook.com/myGrinnellMutual/ or grinnellmutual.com/promotions/fairground-facelift-promotion. Click the ‘Vote’ button on the fairground project photo.

Facebook users may vote once per day. Voting will close Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, at 11:59 a.m. (CT). The project with the highest number of votes will receive a $3,000 grant. The projects finishing second, third, fourth, and fifth place in voting will each receive a $1,000 grant.

The Morrison County Fairgrounds would use the grant money to fund replacement of leaking, cracked toilets, installation of baby changing stations in both the men’s and women’s bathrooms, and painting.