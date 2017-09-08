Flyer boys shutout by SJP in home opener

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

The Little Falls boys soccer team was held scoreless in a pair of losses recently.

First, the Flyers were blanked, 3-0, at Detroit Lakes, Aug. 31.

Sophomore goaltender Adam Beack had one save in the loss.

Little Falls junior Matthew Hanson tries to stop after keeping a ball in bounds against St. John’s, Tuesday.

Little Falls had several chances and runs at the net, but were unable to convert any into goals.

Beack stopped four Johnnie’s shots in the losing effort.

The Flyers, now 1-3, will host Becker for a contest at 5 p.m., Tuesday.

On the same dates, the Little Falls girls team did plenty of scoring, notching 12 goals in a pair of wins.

First, the Flyers dominated Melrose, 10-1, in Melrose, Aug. 31.

Senior Rachel Gold led the Flyers, scoring three times and assisting on another goal.

Fellow senior Aria Kapsner scored twice and assisted on two goals for the Little Falls, while senior Katie Orth and junior Marre Welinski scored once each.

Sophomores Grace Peterschick, Sierra Kicker and senior Annika Bjorge each notched their first career goals late in the second half.

Sophomore Trista Theimer and Ellie Smieja each had their first career assist.

Jasmine Miller stopped 4-of-5 Melrose shots in the first half, and Olivia VanRisseghem had one save in the second half.

The Flyers continued their success with a 2-1, come-from-behind victory at St. John’s Prep, Tuesday.

Little Falls fell behind in the first half 1-0.

However, Nicole Schilling tied the game on an assist from Gold.

Kapsner found the back of the net for the game-winner with 13 minutes left in the contest. Welinski earned a helper on the play.

Miller stopped seven shots in net to earn the win.

The Flyers (3-1) will travel to play at Becker, Tuesday.