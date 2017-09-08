ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: Pioneers, Flyers try to find way in tennis defeats

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Both the Little Falls and Pierz tennis teams warmed up for a match against each other with tough losses.

The Flyers fell 1-6 to Detroit Lakes, Sept. 1.

The lone win came from sophomore Sadie Sue Houdek at No. 2 singles. Houdek won the first set 7-6 with an 8-6 tie break win.

She lost the second set 3-6, but bounced back to a 10-8 tiebreak victory to earn the match.

The match, which was in Fergus Falls, was also supposed to include a tilt with the host, but that match was postponed to a later date because of weather.

The Pioneers loss was a 1-6 defeat at the hands of Osakis.

Pierz’ win came from the No. 2 doubles team of senior Avy Lease and junior Anessa Leidenfrost, who went to a tiebreak after losing 2-6 and winning 7-6.

In the tiebreak the duo dominated 10-3 to earn the Pioneers’ lone victory.

Valerie Gall did nearly win another for the Pioneers, as the Pierz freshman fell 1-6 in the first set, but bounced back to win 6-2 in the second set, only to fall 8-10 in the tiebreak.

Pierz will host Little Falls for the rivalry match at 4 p.m., Tuesday.