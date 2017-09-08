ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: Season ends for Sobieski at Class C state round of 16

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

The amateur baseball season ended for the area, Region 8 and the Sobieski Skis when the Skis fell 6-2 in 10 innings to New Prague, Saturday, Sept. 2.

The loss in the round of 16 at the Class C State Tournament, closed the Sobieski season with a 20-4 record.

Sobieski fell behind after committing three errors in the second inning and allowing a run.

Scott Litchy tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice fly to score Beau Hanowski from third base.

The next batter was Joey Hanowski, and he ripped a double to drive in Riley Hirsch and put Sobieski up 2-1.

The game stayed that way until the final inning, when the Skis had a chance to turn a double play and end the game, but the play was unable to be made and New Prague forced extra innings.

After two quick outs in the 10th, New Prague rallied to score four runs.

Sobieski was put down in short order in the bottom of the 10th to end the game.

Tyler Jendro started the game for Sobieski and went 9 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits. He struck out seven batters, walked two and hit two batters.

Thomas Miller came in and got the final out of the 10th inning.

The Skis only had three hits in the loss, one by each of the Hanowski’s and a second-inning single by Litchy.