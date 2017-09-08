Protesting NFL’s lack of patriotism

To the Editor:

As a veteran and a 45-year American Legion member, I felt compelled to speak out about my First Amendment rights. I spent 12 years reciting the Pledge of Allegiance every morning at school and stood quietly on the football field as they played the National Anthem. I spent eight years standing at attention and saluting our flag while in the service of our great country. Why? because I was taught at home and in school to love this great country.

These NFL football players got four years of college paid for by the taxpayers in most cases. Then received million dollar contracts from the owners to play football. They have a First Amendment right to protest. I am OK with that. I also have a right to protest and will do so by the only way available to me.

I will not attend and will not watch any NFL football games or allow them on any TV in my home. Those of you who read this letter have a First Amendment right. It’s up to you how you use it. ­

— John Finnegan, Wadena