Recipes from the Past

APPLE CRUMB CAKE

Combine:

2 c. sifted flour

1 c. brown sugar

1/2 c. quick-cooking oats

3/4 c. melted butter

Pat half of mixture into 13-by-9-inch pan.

In saucepan combine:

1 c. sugar

3 Tbsp. cornstarch

1/4 tsp. salt 1 c. water

Cook, stirring constantly until thickened.

Add:

1 tsp. vanilla

Pare, slice thin and add to cooked mixture: 6 medium apples.

Spread evenly over crumbs. Pat remaining crumbs on top. Bake at 350° for 50 to 55 minutes.

APPLE CRISP

12 apples, pared and sliced

3/4 c. sugar

3/4 c. water

3/4 c. butter, softened

1 c. + 2 Tbsp. flour

1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

Heat the oven to 350°. Fill a 13-by-9-inch cake pan with sliced apples. Sprinkle the water over the apple slices. Mix flour, sugar, butter and cinnamon with a fork until crumbly, sprinkle over apples. Bake uncovered until the topping is light golden brown and apples are tender, 25 to 30 minutes.

FRENCH APPLE PIE

Fill pie shell with sliced apples.

Sprinkle apples with:

3/4 c. sugar 1 tsp. cinnamon

Dot with 1 tablespoon butter. On top of apples, sprinkle this topping.

Mix well:

6 Tbsp. butter

3/4 c. flour

6 Tbsp. brown sugar

Bake at 375° for 45-60 minutes.

APPLE MUFFINS

2 c. flour

1 c. oil

2 tsp. cinnamon

1 c. sugar

1 tsp. baking soda

4 c. peeled, chopped tart apples

2 eggs

1/2 tsp. salt

1 c. chopped nuts

In small bowl, stir together flour, cinnamon, soda and salt. Set aside. In large bowl, beat eggs until foamy. Beat in oil sugar, and vanilla. Stir in flour mixture until blended. Add apples and nuts. Spoon into muffin cups. Bake in preheated 350° oven for 15-20 minutes.

DANISH PASTRY APPLE BARS

2 1/2 c. all purpose flour

1 tsp. salt

1 c. lard or shortening

1 egg yolk

Enough milk to make 2/3 cup

1 c. crushed corn flakes with egg yolk

8 – 10 med. apples (or more)

1 c. sugar more

1 egg white

1 tsp. cinnamon

Frosting:

1 Tbsp. water

1 c. powdered sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla

Cut shortening into flour and salt. Add milk and egg yolks, blend with a fork. Roll one-half dough to fill 10-1/2-by-15-1/2-inch cookie sheet. Sprinkle bottom crust with crushed corn flakes. Peel and slice apples and place over crust and flakes. Sprinkle sugar and cinnamon. Roll out other half of dough and place on top. Pinch edges. Beat egg white stiff and brush over crust. Bake in preheated 400° oven for 60 minutes. While warm, frost with frosting, drizzle it.

RAW APPLE CAKE

Mix and set aside for 1 hour, stirring occasionally:

4 c. apples, peeled, chopped or diced

2 c. white sugar

Mix and pour over apples:

2 eggs

3/4 c. oil

Mix with other ingredients:

2 c. flour

1 1/2 tsp. soda

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. cinnamon

Nuts or raisins, if desired.

Pour into 13-by-9-inch pan and bake 40 minutes at 350°. Good even without frosting. Freezes well.

APPLE BREAD

Cream together:

2 c. sugar

3 eggs

1 c. oil

Add:

3 c. flour

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. soda

1 tsp. baking powder

Mix well, then add:

2 tsp. vanilla

1 c. nuts

3 c. unpeeled raw apples, cut into small pieces

Mix again. Put in bread pans (greased) and sprinkle top with mixture of sugar and cinnamon. Bake one hour at 325°, or longer, if necessary.

APPLE CREAM PIE

2 c. finely chopped, tart apples

3/4 c. sugar

2 Tbsp. flour

1 c. sour cream

1 egg, well beaten

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1/8 tsp. salt

Combine sugar and flour. Add cream, egg, vanilla and salt. Beat until smooth. Add apples. Mix thoroughly. Pour into pastry-lined pie plate. Bake at 450° for 15 minutes, reduce heat to 325° and bake for 30 more minutes. Remove from oven. Combine:

1/3 c. sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/3 c. flour

1/4 c. butter

Mix thoroughly. Sprinkle over pie. Return to oven. Bake 325° for 20 minutes.

DELUXE APPLE DUMPLINGS

6 large apples

2 c. flour

2 c. sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

2 c. water

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

3 Tbsp. sugar

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

3/4 c. shortening

3 Tbsp. butter

1/2 c. milk

Peel and core applies. Make syrup of the sugar, water, cinnamon, nutmeg. Cook until sugar is well dissolved and then add butter. Sift flour, baking powder, salt and 3 tablespoons sugar. Cut in shortening. Add milk all at once. Stir until moistened. Roll 1/4-inch thick. Cut into 5-inch squares. Arrange apple slices on each square. Sprinkle with sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Dot with butter. Fold corners to center and seal edges. Place in greased pan. Pour syrup over and bake at 350° for 45 minutes. Serve with plain or whipped cream. Delicious served slightly warm.