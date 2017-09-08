Royalton sweeps Bulldogs

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Royalton won its fourth match of the season with a 3-0 sweep over Prairie Conference volleyball rival Swanville, Tuesday.

All three games in the match were close, but the Royals closed them all out, 25-20, 25-20 and 25-23.

Serving was key for Royalton, led by sophomore Emily Malikowski who had five aces.

Junior Jenna Carlson had a team-best eight kills, while sophomore setter Cierra Gottwalt had 18 set-assists for the Royals.

Swanville was led by senior Crystal Kaun who had four kills and three blocks. Junior Avery Jackson had a team-high four blocks and added three kills.

Swanville’s loss came on the heels of a five-set victory at Bertha-Hewitt, Aug. 31.

The Bulldogs fell 24-26 in the first set, but dominated the next two sets, 25-16 and 25-17. However, BH came back and forced a fifth set with a 25-23 win in the fourth.

In the final set, the Bulldogs’ defensive play led to a 15-10 victory.

Jackson had an impressive seven blocks and had a team-high nine kills.

Kaun smashed three aces, while earning eight kills. Junior Emily Beseman had six kills and four aces.

Upsala was also in Prairie Conference action, beating up Browerville, 3-0.

The Cardinals dominated the first two sets, 25-15 and 25-16. The final set was closer, but Upsala won 25-20.

Senior Stefani Pohlmann clubbed a team-best 12 kills.

Pohlmann added 11 kills in a five-set loss to Pillager, Aug. 31.

Upsala fell behind early, losing 22-25 and 20-25 in the first two sets.

However, the Cardinals won 25-18 and 25-19 to force a fifth set.

In the deciding set, the Bulldogs fell 12-15.

Laura Lange led the Cardinals with 12 kills. She also had 11 digs.

Senior Ashley Biniek set up 21 assists and added a team-high 14 digs.

Upsala (1-1) will host Royalton (4-2) for a match-up of PC favorites, Tuesday.

Swanville travels to play Pillager, Monday.