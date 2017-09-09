Football wrap: Sept. 8.

Royalton scored 26 points in the second half as the Royals football team blanked Parker’s Prairie, 32-0 last night to move to 2-0.

Pierz took the lead over rival Holdingford for the first time with seconds to go before halftime. However, the Pioneers never allowed another point and added 15 more, to earn a 36-14 victory.

Upsala Swanville Area cruised to perhaps the area’s easiest win, as the Patriots blew out New York Mills, 44-0.

Lastly, the Little Falls football team dropped to 0-2 after a 37-6 loss in the Flyers’ home opener.

