‘Shoe Sensation’ comes to Little Falls

The staff at “Shoe Sensation” in Little Falls is really excited to show the community what the store is all about — people and quality shoes.

“That’s what I really enjoy about this company. They take care of people,” said Benedict Hoge, store based area director. Seeing the need for a one-stop shoe store for men, women and children, “Shoe Sensation” opened a location in Little Falls, Friday. The community is invited to check out the store and to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony, Thursday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m. and the grand opening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pictured from left are Sales Associate Amanda Schmolke, Assistant Manager Joshua Roland, Store Based Area Director Benedict Hoge, Charities Coordinator Sue Vousden and Backup Assistant Kate Houle.

Hoge oversees several store locations across Minnesota. Customers are treated as guests and not just as individuals with pockets full of money.

That is also what the store’s employees are taught.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of shoe you buy and how much it costs. The people who work in the store will not push you to buy a more expensive shoe,” Hoge said.

Even though customers can shop conveniently online, Hoge prefers people visit the store. It gives staff a greater opportunuity to serve the customer better.

“We measure feet, help with pronation, over pronation, high arch, low arch and plantar fasciitis (a disorder that leads to pain in the heel and the bottom of the foot). We have doctor approved shoes for that,” Hoge said.

Shoe Sensation offers a wide variety of footwear, such as winter boots, leather boots, athletic shoes, hiking boots, sandals, wedges and more.

For the working man who is looking for some quality work boots, Shoe Sensation has them.

“Work and safety boots is a big one with steel toes, non-slip and oil abrasion,” Hoge said.

The store also offers a variety of well-known brands, such as Puma, Under Armor, ASICS, Clarks, Bearpaw, Earth Origins, New Balance, Reebok and more.

If the store doesn’t carry a certain kind of footwear or color, staff will contact the corporate office.

“If there’s a shoe this town needs or doesn’t have, the staff can pick up the phone and in a few weeks, we can probably get something like it in the store,” said Sue Vousden, charities coordinator at the Shoe Sensation corporate office.

Shoe Sensation sells other products, such as socks and backpacks.

One thing Shoe Sensation prides itself in is that it offers quality shoes at a reasonable cost.

The store is currently hiring part-time employees, Hoge said.

Shoe Sensation opened Friday and welcomes the community to check out the store. The public is also invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony, Thursday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m. and the grand opening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoe Sensation is located at the Little Falls Plaza at 1902 First Avenue NE in Little Falls.