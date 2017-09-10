Agendas – Mid-State

Education District

Governing Board Meeting

Agenda

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

at 4:00 PM

Regular Governing

Board Meeting

Clover Glen Lane, Onamia & Isle

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Recognition of Visitors

5. Approval of August Meeting Minutes

6. Consent Agenda

A. Personnel Items

1. Approve Resignations

2. Medical Leave Request

3. Approve Postings for 2017-18 SY

4. Hiring Recommendations for 2017-18 SY

B. Facility

C. Let Quotes for Snow Removal

7. Approval of August Mid-State Bills

8. Cash Flow Report for Period Ending July 31, 2017.

9. Informational Items

A. Facility Committee Update

10. Adjourn

