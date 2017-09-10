County – MORRISON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FOR AUGUST 22, 2017

The meeting was held in the County Board Room, Government Center, Little Falls MN, and was called to order at 9:00a.m. by Chairman Wilson.

Members present: Commissioners Randy Winscher, Duane Johnson, Mike Wilson, Jeff Jelinski, and Mike LeMieur.

Staff present: Beth Hamlin, Tabitha Maher, Brian Middendorf, Deb Lowe, Brad Vold, Jackie Wise, Angel Tresco, Deb Wippler, Angie Loscheider, Juliet Kurtti, Steve Backowski, Shawn Larsen, and Victoria Ingram.

Others present: Mark Slupe, Tyler Jensen, Karen Pundsack, Aron Murphy, Greg Kimman, Rhonda Bot, Dan Martens.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner LeMieur and carried unanimously to approve the Morrison County Board of Commissioner Minutes for August 8, 2017.

A motion was made by Commissioner Winscher, seconded by Commissioner Jelinski and carried unanimously to adopt the agenda as presented.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner LeMieur and carried unanimously to approve the month of August 2017 as Child Support Month in Morrison County.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Winscher and carried unanimously to approve a One Day Temporary On-Sale Liquor License to the Morrison County Area Foundation to hold an event indoors at The Hangar facility located at Camp Ripley on September 16, 2017.

A motion was made by Commissioner Winscher, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and carried unanimously to approve the following 2017 New Establishment Owner License:

Dist. #3 Royalton Dairy Queen Royalton $135.50

(Owner Kristy Nelson – AK Nelson, Inc.)

A motion was made by Commissioner LeMieur, seconded by Commissioner Jelinski and carried unanimously to appoint Jordan Funk from the Pierz High School to fill one of the Youth Member vacancies and Emily Popp from the Little Falls Community High School to fill the other Youth Member vacancy on the Public Health Advisory Committee.

A motion was made by Commissioner LeMieur, seconded by Commissioner Jelinski and carried unanimously to appoint Brad Vold as Public Health and Social Services Director for Morrison County, due to a resignation of the Public Health Director and an assessment of the organizational structure of the County.

A motion was made by Commissioner Winscher, seconded by Commissioner Wilson and carried unanimously to approve the FAA Grant Offer Agreement for rehabbing the Crosswind Runway and crack sealing of the Little Falls/Morrison County-Lindbergh Field Airport.

A motion was made by Commissioner Winscher, seconded by Commissioner LeMieur and carried unanimously to approve replacing the L3 Mobile Server for the squad audio/video system as it is at end of life. Funds will be taken from the reserve fund assigned to Jail Programs. Estimated cost $42,000.00.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Jelinski to approve the Commissioners Expense Reports as presented. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all Commissioners voting aye.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Jelinski and carried unanimously to adjourn the meeting at 10:40 a.m.

THIS IS A SUMMARY OF MINUTES, THE FULL VERSION CAN BE FOUND IN THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATORS OFFICE UPON REQUEST.

PUBLISH: September 10, 2017 (731561)