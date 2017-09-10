Delores M. Swanson, 81- year-old resident of Little Falls, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Joseph Herzing officiating. The burial will take place in St. Adalbert’s Cemetery in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 1 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Delores May Stiller was born Nov. 15, 1935, in Little Falls to the late Peter and Doris (LeDuc) Stiller. She attended school until the ninth grade and helped her parents at home. She was united in marriage to Harry G. Swanson, Aug. 22, 1959, in Little Falls. The couple made their home in Little Falls where she worked at Munsignwear, West Side Café and Red Bull Bar and as a physical therapist assistant at St. Otto’s Care Center. She enjoyed camping, outdoors, sunny days, fishing, and trips to the casino with her two sisters, family outings, watching the Vikings and Twins, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Delores bowled for many years in local leagues and played fast pitch softball for the West Side Bar in the early 60s.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Julie (John Glendenning) Brenner of Brainerd, Brenda (Greg Waldoch) Barker of Little Falls, Janell (Kenny) Peterson of Swanville and Michael Swanson of Phoenix, Ariz; grandchildren, Nicholas (Aimee) Brenner, Nathan (Danielle) Brenner, Ashley (Brian) Jovan of Maple Grove, Melissa (Shawn) Kantor and Brandon Barker of Little Falls; great-grandchildren, Camryn Jovan, Ava Jovan, Caiden Jovan, Emma Kantor and Owen Kantor; siblings, Peter (Rosie) Stiller of Little Falls and Jeanette (Michael) Leuwer of Shoreview.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Doris Stiller; brothers, Clarence Stiller, Richard Stiller and Donald Stiller; sisters, Jenni Peterson and Bernadine Lashinski.

Post navigation