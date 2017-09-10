Loren Paul

Loren C. Paul, age 74, of Holdingford, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. surrounded by his family, at the CentraCare Health Hospital in Melrose.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Community Country Church in Holdingford with Pastor Gregg Valentine officiating. Interment will be at South Elmdale Congregational Cemetery near Holdingford. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church in Holdingford.

Loren Charles Paul was born Nov. 27, 1942, in Hector, to Wilferd and Leona (Winterfeldt) Paul. On June 19, 1960, he married Luella Edwards in Kennedy. After their marriage, they moved to the family farm, north of Holdingford and later purchased the farm in 1970. Along with farming, Loren started hauling sugar beets in 1965 in North Dakota. He looked forward to the sugar beet season every year, and took his dog, Penny, as his traveling companion. He also worked for New Look Refurbishing (GATR) in Sauk Rapids and Avon Lime where he worked as a mechanic. He retired in 2005, but continued hauling sugar beets for a total of 52 years.

Loren was a member of Community Country Church in Holdingford and enjoyed playing his violin.

Survivors include his wife, Luella Paul of Holdingford; children, Julie (Billy) Scholz of Upsala, Tammy (Paul) Luethmers of Albany, and Dana Paul (Roger Gysberg) of Holdingford; five grandchildren, Tyler Paul, Lance Scholz, Stacy Luethmers, Jamie Luethmers, and Toni (Josh) Koehn; sister, Sharon Skroch of Elmdale; sister-in-law, Joella Lietz of Hoople, North Dakota, and brother-in-law, Ed Walker of Burtrum.

Loren was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Mary in 1960; infant son, James in 1964; granddaughter, Nicole Luethmers in 1994; brothers, Eugene and Allyn Paul; and sisters, Oradel Kulberg, Arlys Kulberg, and LouAnn Walker. Serving as casket- bearers will be Derek Schaefer, Mark Mumme, Guy Phelps, Lyle Kulberg, Dale Kulberg, and Kenny Kulberg. Honorary bearers will be Danny Welinski, Jerome Welinski and Ed Walker.

