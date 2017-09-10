Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 10, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $150,077.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Lauren Dauphinais, a single person and Jason Foster, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Pacific Union Financial, LLC, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: June 22, 2015 Morrison County Recorder

Document Number: 536027

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Pacific Union Financial, LLC

Dated: August 16, 2017

Recorded: August 17, 2017 Morrison County Recorder

Document Number: 550855

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100521330000817568

Lender or Broker: Pacific Union Financial, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Pacific Union Financial, LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Morrison

Property Address: 14729 Prairie Dr, Little Falls, MN 56345-6452

Tax Parcel ID Number: 48.6774.000

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East 143.50 feet of the South 185 feet of Government Lot 4, Section 23, Township 41, Range 32, Morrison County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $150,669.12

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 24, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Courthouse Annex, Little Falls, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on April 24, 2018, or the next business day if April 24, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: September 01, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Pacific Union Financial, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of

Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 038223F01

PUBLISH: September 10, 17, 24; October 1, 8, 15, 2017 (731210)