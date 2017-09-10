Ordinances – City of Little Falls

ORDINANCE NO. 96A

SIXTH SERIES

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LITTLE FALLS AUTHORIZING THE SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF ORDINANCE NO. 96, SIXTH SERIES, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 11, ENTITLED LAND USE REGULATIONS, ZONING; AND ADOPTING BY REFERENCE LITTLE FALLS CITY CODE CHAPTER 1, ENTITLED GENERAL PROVISIONS AND DEFINITIONS APPLICABLE TO THE ENTIRE CITY CODE, INCLUDING PENALTY FOR VIOLATIONS

THE CITY OF LITTLE FALLS ORDAINS:

SECTION 1. As authorized by Minnesota Statutes, Section 423.191, Subdivision 4, the City Council of the City of Little Falls has approved the publication of Ordinance No. 96, Sixth Series, in summary form. The full text of the Ordinance is available for inspection at City Hall, 100 Northeast Seventh Avenue, Little Falls, Minnesota, 56345.

ORDINANCE NO. 96

SIXTH SERIES

The purpose of this Ordinance is to update and amend City Code, Chapter 11, regarding land use regulations, including zoning, the removal of antiquated language, matching current Minnesota Statutes; provides for graduating scale for accessory structure based on lot size; amending obstruction limitations and impervious coverage limits on all lots; added requirements for conditional use permits; combining and eliminating certain zoning districts; eliminating Planned Unit Development (PUD) as a base zoning district; establishing rules, regulations, penalties, and processes for conditional uses and variances.

SECTION 2. Little Falls City Code Chapter 1, entitled General Provisions and Definitions Applicable to the Entire City Code, Including Penalties for Violations, Section 1.99, entitled Penalties for Each Offense, is hereby adopted in its entirety by reference as though repeated verbatim herein.

SECTION 3. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect seven [7] days after its passage and with its publication.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Little Falls this 5th day of September, 2017, by the following vote:

Voting in favor: Hircock, Gosiak, Lundberg, Zylka, Hanfler, Liljegren, Hanson, and Knafla

Voting against: none Jeremy Hanfler

ATTEST: Council President

Jon Radermacher

City Administrator

Approved this 5th day of September, 2017.

(SEAL)

Gregory J. Zylka

Mayor

PUBLISH: September 10, 2017 (731317)