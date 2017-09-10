Public Notices – NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THE MORRISON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON SEPTEMBER 25, 2017 AT 7:00 P.M. IN THE COUNTY BOARD ROOM OF THE MORRISON COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER, 213 1ST AVENUE SE, LITTLE FALLS, MN 56345 TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING APPLICATIONS:

1. Dwayne & Jayne Lange 5827 Baltic Rd & 3738 60th St; Swanville, MN 56382 Application for a Conditional Use Permit to expand to a Tier II feedlot; located in pt of SW 1/4 of SE 1/4; Section 33, Township 128, Range 31, Swanville Township and pt of SW 1/4 of NE 1/4 and pt of SE 1/4 of NW 1/4 and pt of NW 1/4 of SE 1/4; Section 4, Township 127, Range 31, Elmdale Township.

2. Jeremy & Jessica Lucking 21662 305th Ave; Pierz, MN 56364 Application for a Conditional Use Permit to expand to a Tier II feedlot; located in NW 1/4 of SW 1/4 & NE 1/4 of SW 1/4 & NW 1/4 of SE 1/4, Section 33, Township 42, Range 29, Pulaski Township.

3. Jerry Malinowski 11672 270th Ave; Pierz, MN 56364 Application for a Conditional Use Permit to expand to a Tier II feedlot; located in pt of the SW 1/4, Section 28, Township 40, Range 30, Pierz Township.

4. Jeffrey & Michele Young 21680 Highway 27; Little Falls, MN 56345 Application for a Conditional Use Permit to expand to a Tier II feedlot; located in SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 & NE 1/4 & SE 1/4 & NW 1/4 of SE 1/4, Section 9, Township 40, Range 31, Agram Township.

ANY CORRESPONDENCE FROM THE PUBLIC MUST BE RECEIVED BY THE PLANNING & ZONING OFFICE AT LEAST ONE WEEK PRIOR TO THE PUBLIC HEARING.

PUBLISH: September 10, 2017

(731970)