Public Notices – PUBLIC NOTICE

Independent School District No. 482 gives notice to parents of students currently in attendance in the District, and eligible students currently in attendance in the District, of their rights regarding pupil records.

1. Parents and eligible students are hereby informed that they have the following rights

a. That a parent or eligible student has a right to inspect and review the students education records within 45 days after the day the request for access is received by the school district. A parent or eligible student should submit to the school district a written request to inspect education records which identify as precisely as possible the record or records he or she wishes to inspect. The parent or eligible student will be notified of the time and place where the records may be inspected;

b. That the parent or eligible student has a right to seek amendment of the students education records to ensure that those records are not inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise in violation of the students privacy or other rights. A parent or eligible student may ask the school district to amend a record that they believe is inaccurate or misleading. The request shall be in writing, identify the item the parent or eligible student believes to be inaccurate, misleading or in violation of the privacy or other rights of the student, shall state the reason for this belief, and shall specify the correction the parent or eligible student wishes the school district to make. The request shall be signed by the parent or eligible student. If the school district decides not to amend the record as requested by the parent or eligible student, the school district will notify the parent or eligible student of the decision and advise him or her of the right to a hearing regarding the request for amendment. Additional information regarding the hearing procedures will be provided to the parent or eligible student when notified of the right to a hearing;

c. That the parent or eligible student has a right to consent to disclosures of personally identifiable information contained in the students education records, except to the extent that federal and state law and the regulations promulgated thereunder authorize disclosures without consent;

d. That the school district may disclose education records to other school officials within the school district if the school district has determined they have legitimate educational interests. For purposes of such disclosure, a school official is a person employed by the school district as an administrator, supervisor, instructor, or support staff member (including health or medical staff and law enforcement unit personnel) or other employee; a person serving on the school board; a person or company with whom the school district has consulted to perform a specific task (such as an attorney, auditor, medical consultant, therapist, public information officer or data practices compliance official); or a parent or student serving on an official committee, such as a disciplinary or grievance committee; or any individual assisting a school official in the performance of his or her tasks. A school official has a legitimate educational interest if the individual needs to review an education record in order to fulfill his or her professional responsibility and includes, but is not limited to, an interest directly related to classroom instruction, teaching, student achievement and progress, discipline of a student and student health and welfare and the ability to respond to a request for educational data;

e. That the school district forwards education records on request to a school in which a student seeks or intends to enroll, including information about disciplinary action taken as a result of any incident in which the student possessed or used a dangerous weapon, suspension and expulsion information pursuant to section 4155 of the federal No Child Left Behind Act and any disposition order which adjudicates the student as delinquent for committing an illegal act on school district property and certain other illegal acts;

f. That the parent or eligible student has a right to file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education regarding an alleged failure by the school district to comply with the requirements of 20 U.S.C. 1232g, and the rules promulgated thereunder, the name and address of the office that administers the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act is:

Family Policy Compliance Office

U.S. Department of Education

400 Maryland Avenue, S.W.

Washington, D.C. 20202-4605

g. That the parent or eligible student has a right to obtain a copy of the school districts policy regarding the protection and privacy of pupil records; and

h. That copies of the school districts policy regarding the protection and privacy of school records are located at the District Office, 1001 5th Avenue SE, Little Falls, MN 56345 and www.lfalls.k12.mn.us.

2. Independent School District No. 482 has adopted a school board policy in order to comply with state and federal laws regarding education records. The policy does the following:

a. It classifies records as public, private or confidential.

b. It establishes procedures and regulations to permit parents or students to inspect and review a students education records. These procedures include the method of determining fees for copies, a listing of the locations of these education records, and the identity of the individuals in charge of the records.

c. It establishes procedures and regulations to allow parents or students to request the amendment of a students education records to ensure that the records are not inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise in violation of the students privacy or other rights.

d. It establishes procedures and regulations for access to and disclosure of education records.

e. It establishes procedures and regulations for safeguarding the privacy of education records and for obtaining prior written consent of the parent or student when required prior to disclosure.

3. Copies of the school board policy and accompanying procedures and regulations are available to parents and students upon written request to the Superintendent.

4. Pursuant to applicable law, Independent School District No. 482 gives notice to parents of students currently in attendance in the school district, and eligible students currently in attendance in the school district, of their rights regarding directory information.

Directory information means information contained in an education record of a student which would not generally be considered harmful or an invasion of privacy if disclosed. It includes, but is not limited to: the students name, address, telephone listing, date and place of birth, major field of study, participation in officially recognized activities and sports, weight and height of members of athletic teams, dates of attendance, degrees and awards received, the most recent previous educational agency or institution attended. It also includes the name, address and telephone number of the students parent(s). Directory information does not include personally identifiable data which references religion, race, color, social position or nationality.

a. THE INFORMATION LISTED ABOVE SHALL BE PUBLIC INFORMATION WHICH THE SCHOOL DISTRICT MAY DISCLOSE FROM THE EDUCATION RECORDS OF A STUDENT OR INFORMATION REGARDING A PARENT.

b. SHOULD THE PARENT OF A STUDENT OR THE STUDENT SO DESIRE, ANY OR ALL OF THE LISTED INFORMATION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED WITHOUT THE PARENTS OR ELIGIBLE STUDENTS PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT EXCEPT TO SCHOOL OFFICIALS AS PROVIDED UNDER FEDERAL LAW.

c. IN ORDER TO MAKE ANY OR ALL OF THE DIRECTORY INFORMATION LISTED ABOVE PRIVATE (I.E. SUBJECT TO CONSENT PRIOR TO DISCLOSURE), THE PARENT OR ELIGIBLE STUDENT MUST MAKE A WRITTEN REQUEST TO THE BUILDING PRINCIPAL WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF THE LAST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. THIS WRITTEN REQUEST MUST INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

(1) NAME OF STUDENT AND PARENT, AS APPROPRIATE;

(2) HOME ADDRESS;

(3) SCHOOL PRESENTLY ATTENDED BY STUDENT;

(4) PARENTS LEGAL RELATIONSHIP TO STUDENT, IF APPLICABLE;

(5) SPECIFIC CATEGORY OR CATEGORIES OF DIRECTORY INFORMATION WHICH IS NOT TO BE MADE PUBLIC WITHOUT THE PARENTS OR ELIGIBLE STUDENTS PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

5. Pursuant to applicable law, Independent School District No. 482 hereby gives notice to parents of secondary students and eligible secondary students of their rights regarding release of information to military recruiting officers. The school district must release the names, addresses, and home telephone numbers of secondary students to military recruiting officers within sixty (60) days after the date of the request. Data released to military recruiting officers under this provision may be used only for the purpose of providing information to students about military service, state and federal veterans education benefits, and other career and educational opportunities provided by the military and cannot be further disseminated to any other person except personnel of the recruiting services of the armed forces.

SHOULD THE PARENT OF A STUDENT OR THE ELIGIBLE STUDENT SO DESIRE, ANY OR ALL OF THE LISTED INFORMATION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED TO MILITARY RECRUITING OFFICERS WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT.

IN ORDER TO REFUSE THE RELEASE OF THIS INFORMATION WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT, THE PARENT OR ELIGIBLE STUDENT MUST MAKE A WRITTEN REQUEST TO THE RESPONSIBLE AUTHORITY, J. MUSHEL, C/O DISTRICT OFFICE, 1001 5TH AVENUE SE, LITTLE FALLS, MN 56345 BY OCTOBER 31 EACH YEAR. THIS WRITTEN REQUEST MUST INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

(1) NAME OF STUDENT AND PARENT, AS APPROPRIATE;

(2) HOME ADDRESS;

(3) STUDENTS GRADE LEVEL;

(4) SCHOOL PRESENTLY ATTENDED BY STUDENT;

(5) PARENTS LEGAL RELATIONSHIP TO STUDENT, IF APPLICABLE;

(6) SPECIFIC CATEGORY OR CATEGORIES OF INFORMATION WHICH ARE NOT TO BE RELEASED TO MILITARY RECRUITERS WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT;

(7) SPECIFIC CATEGORY OR CATEGORIES OF DIRECTORY INFORMATION WHICH ARE NOT TO BE RELEASED TO THE PUBLIC, INCLUDING MILITARY RECRUITERS.

Notice: Refusal to release the above information to military recruiting officers alone does not affect the School Districts release of directory information to the public, including military recruiting officers. In order to make any directory information about a student private, the procedures contained in the Directory Information section of this notice also must be followed. If you do not want your childs or eligible students directory information released to military recruiting officers, you also must notify the school district that you do not want this directory formation released to any member of the public, including military recruiting officers.

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 482

LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA 56345

Dated: AUGUST 14, 2017

Sharon Ballou

Chair

PUBLISH: September 10, 2017

(731303)