Townships – City of Little Falls

ORDINANCE NO. 100

SIXTH SERIES

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LITTLE FALLS AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 5, ENTITLED CONSTRUCTION LICENSING, PERMITS AND REGULATIONS, BY AMENDING SECTION 5.30, SIGN REGULATIONS; AND ADOPTING BY REFERENCE CITY CODE CHAPTER 1, ENTITLED GENERAL PROVISIONS AND DEFINITIONS APPLICABLE TO THE ENTIRE CITY CODE, INCLUDING PENALTY FOR VIOLATIONS, SECTION 1.99, ENTITLED

PENALTIES FOR EACH OFFENSE

THE CITY OF LITTLE FALLS ORDAINS:

SECTION 1. Little Falls City Code Chapter 5, entitled Construction Licensing, Permits and Regulations, Section 5.30, entitled Sign Regulations, hereby amends the following within said Section 5.30, as the follow:

SECTION 5.01 DEFINITION:

B. Administration:

2. Permits Exemptions:

b. Individual signs, in the Multi-Family Resident R-3, Central Business District B-1 and Noncentral Business District B-2, or Industrial District I-1, or located on public property with the approval of the appropriate public agency of body, which are:

e. Flags, subject to the following (any flags in excess of these amounts shall be regulated as a sign):

Zoning District Maximum Size, Any One Flag Maximum Size,

Cumulative Per Site

Central Business District B-1, 300 square foot, 600 square feet None

Noncentral Business with conditional use permit

District B-2, Industrial

District I-1

All other zoning districts 40 square feet 50 square feet

D. General Provisions:

6. Setbacks: Signs shall conform to building yard regulations for the zoning district in which the signs are located, except as otherwise specified in this Section. Setbacks shall be measured to the outermost portion of the sign.

Central Noncentral

Residential Business Business Industrial

Front yard lot line 5 feet 10 feet 10 feet 10 feet

Side yard lot line 5 feet 10 feet 10 feet 10 feet

Rear yard lot line 5 feet 10 feet 10 feet 10 feet

Rear yard lot line 5 feet 10 feet 10 feet 20 feet

abutting

Residential District

E.Specific Regulations by Zoning District:

3.Permitted Nonresidential Uses in Residential Districts: Within any residential zoning district, where a property contains legal nonresidential uses, nonexempt signs are allowed as follows (whether or not a permit is required):

Nonresidential Uses in Maximum Sign Maximum Sign Cumulative Maximum

Residential Zoning Area of Single Sign Height Sign Area of All

Districts Per Surface Nonexempt Signs

One and Two Family 32 square feet 8 feet 32 square feet

Residential R-1, R-2,

Country Homes R-1.C

(150 feet frontage or less)

Multi-Family Residential 40 square feet 8 feet 40 square feet

R-3 and Manufactured

Home Residential District

R-4 (150 feet frontage or less)

One and Two Family 32 square feet 8 feet 40 square feet

Residential R-1, R-2, and

Country Homes R-1.C

(150 feet to 300 feet frontage)

Multi-Family Residential R-3 40 square feet 10 feet 40 square feet

and Manufactured Home

Residential District R-4

(150 feet to 300 feet frontage)

One and Two Family 40 square feet 8 feet 40 square feet

Residential R-1, R-2 and

Country Homes R-1.C

(greater than 300 feet frontage)

Multi-Family Residential R-3 48 square feet 15 feet 100 square feet

and Manufactured Home

Residential District R-4

(greater than 300 feet frontage)

4. Business Districts: Within any business zoning district, nonexempt signs area allowed as follows (whether or not a permit is required):

Business Zoning Maximum Sign Maximum Cumulative Maximum

Districts Area of Single Sign Sign Height Sign Area of all

Per Surface Nonexempt Signs

General Business 100 square feet 20 feet 50 square feet or 2 square

District B-1 feet per front foot of lot

which abuts a public

a public right-of-way, whichever is greater*

Noncentral Business 300 square feet when 30 feet 50 square feet or 3 square

District B-2 attached flat against a feet per front foot of lot

building wall or when which abuts a public

located within 100 feet right-of-way, whichever is

of the right-of-way of US greater, but not to exceed

Highway 10 or State Highway 1,200 square feet.*

371. Otherwise 150 square feet.

*For buildings where more than two sides abut a public right-of-way or which can be accessed from a parking lot, seating area or secondary entrance available to customers on a side not abutting a public right-of-way, an additional 50 square feet of signage shall be allowed beyond what would otherwise be allowed.

The following types of signs are not permitted in Central Business Zoning District B-1: Electronic message display signs.

5. Industrial District: Within any industrial zoning district, nonexempt signs are allowed as follows (whether or not a permit is required):

Industrial Zoning Maximum Sign Area Maximum Cumulative

Districts of Single Sign Per Height Sign Area of

Surface All Nonexeempt

Signs

Industrial I-1 300 square feet per 30 feet 4 square foot per front

surface when attached flat foot of building plus 1

against a building wall or square foot per front

when located within 100 feet foot of property not

right-of-way of US Highway occupied by the

10 or State Highway 371. building

Otherwise, 150 square feet.

SECTION 4. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect seven [7] days after its passage and with its publication.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Little Falls, Minnesota, this 5th day of September, 2017, by the following vote:

Voting in favor: Hircock, Gosiak, Lundberg, Zylka, Hanfler, Liljegren, Hanson, and Knafla

Voting against: none

Jeremy Hanfler

ATTEST: Council President

Jon Radermacher

City Administrator

Approved this 5th day of September, 2017.

Gregory J. Zylka

(SEAL) Mayor

Publish: September 10, 2017

http://mcrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/09/731326-1.pdf