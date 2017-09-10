Waltman/Jackson

Richard and Wendy Waltman of Little Falls happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Paige Waltman to Kyle Jackson, son of Jeffrey and Kris Jackson of Maple Lake.

Paige is a 2011 graduate of Little Falls Community High School and a 2014 graduate of the medical assisting program at Central Lakes College. She is employed at the American Red Cross in St. Cloud.

Kyle is a 2012 graduate of Maple Lake High School. He is employed at Columbia Gear in Avon.

A September 23, 2017 wedding is being planned.