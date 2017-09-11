Morrison County 4-H livestock exhibitors do well at State Fair

Morrison County 4-H Livestock exhibitors participated in the 2017 Minnesota State Fair activities and competition Aug. 23-28, and received a variety of awards. John Hanfler, Livestock Legends, had the champion junior meat doe kid and reserve champion overall meat goat.

Erica Hollermann, Independent member, had the reserve champion registered Gelbvieh heifer; Olivia Hollermann, Independent member had the champion total merit Holstein cow; Megan Hollermann, Independent member had the reserve champion total merit Holstein cow; Jenna Kull, Loyal Royals had the champion bantam breeding ducks; Isabella Philips, Livestock Legends was the reserve champion intermediate meat goat showman; Samantha Philips, Livestock Legends, was the reserve champion advanced meat goat showman.

Erin Borash, Two River Trailblazers, won a purple with her bantam breeding chickens; Charlie Hanfler, Livestock Legends, received a purple for his meat goat doe kid; Emmalee Hollermann, Independent member, received a purple ribbon for her registered Gelbvieh heifer; Megan Hollermann, Independent member, won a purple on her registered Holstein 3 year old cow; Nicholas Hollermann, Independent member won a purple ribbon on his registered Gelbvieh heifer; Alexis Krebs, Snappy Elmdalers, received a purple ribbon for her crossbred winter calf; Isabella Philips, Livestock Legends, won a purple for her senior meat goat doe; Samantha Philips, Livestock Legends, won a purple for her senior meat goat doe.

4-H’ers receiving blue ribbons included: Mataya Czech, Independent member, dairy; Taryn Czech, Livestock Legends, beef; Kalli Gross, Independent member, dairy; Katie Hoffman, Dynamites, meat goat; Dylan Hollermann, Independent member, dairy; Erica Hollermann, Independent member, beef; Olivia Hollermann, Independent member, dairy; Kendra Kathrein, Livestock Legends, beef; Kendra Kull, Loyal Royals, chickens; Maria Peltz, Independent member, dairy goat; Grace Schultz, Independent member, sheep; Noah Uhlenkamp, Livestock Legends, rabbit.

Those 4-H'ers who received red ribbons included: Faith Anez-Robinson, Livestock Legends, beef; Riley Faust, Independent member, dairy; Emily Hinnenkamp, Independent member, beef; Nicole Hinnenkamp, Independent member, sheep; Macy Hoffman, Dynamites, meat goat; Dylan Hollermann, Independent member, dairy; Mason Hollermann, Independent member, sheep; Raymond Kokett, Snappy Elmdalers, dairy; Shelby Krebs, Snappy Elmdalers, dairy; Kristin Orton, Two River Trailblazers, dairy; Theresa Orton, Two River Trailblazers, dairy.

All youths participate in an interview competition before their animal classes. The top 20 percent are considered finalists and go back for another round of competition where a winner is selected in the different age categories. Interviews may include questions on goals, marketing, animal health, career opportunities, education, quality assurance, ethics and your individual enterprise. Interview finalists included: Erin Borash, poultry; Megan Hollermann, dairy; Isabella Philips, meat goat; Samantha Philips, meat goat.

All counties participate in a herdsmanship contest at the State Fair. The herdsmanship contest is based on how well 4-H’ers care for their animals, keep barns clean and make each presentable for the public. All of the youth exhibiting in the same animal area work together to keep the area and the animals looking great. Morrison County’s beef delegation placed second. Each county delegates one youth to be their herdsman, which is a great honor but also a big commitment to the county. Megan Hollermann was Morrison County’s herdsman. Thanks to her leadership Morrison County excelled in the herdsmanship competition.

Volunteer leaders were Yvette Anez, Ann Borash, Eric Hanfler and Marsha Krebs, who chaperoned the livestock encampment.